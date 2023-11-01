Final Score: Dolphins v Chiefs

Charlie Rivers
Week 9
Dolphins v Chiefs
Sunday, November 5th @ 9:30 am EST
NFL Network - Deutsche Bank Park
What final score do you predict for this game?
21 Dolphins
24 Chiefs
It's the first time this year (so far...) that I have predicted a lost for our squad. I really hope I'm wrong and that we win the game. Go Dolphins!
