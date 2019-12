Just for the record, I would love the final score to be 40-something to zip Dolphins - I hate the Pats. It blows that this scenario is highly unlikely to unfold. To be frank, I really don't a sh!t about this year; I'm in draft mode now. The 2020-21 season will be (better be) an improvement from the disappointment of this year. So my mind is angled toward then.

_