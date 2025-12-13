Final Score: Dolphins v Steelers

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 9,419
- Reaction score
- 6,812
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Miami
Predict the final score of this game.
I am uncertain which Dolphins team will show up; I'm hoping that our defense will play above average...fingers crossed.
27 Dolphins
24 Steelers
We will win by a field goal at the end of regulation...hopefully that'll be the case.
The Bad News: The temperature at kickoff will be in the 20s and it'll dip into the teens by the end of the game. We do NOT play well in those cold conditions. Rats!
_
I am uncertain which Dolphins team will show up; I'm hoping that our defense will play above average...fingers crossed.
27 Dolphins
24 Steelers
We will win by a field goal at the end of regulation...hopefully that'll be the case.
The Bad News: The temperature at kickoff will be in the 20s and it'll dip into the teens by the end of the game. We do NOT play well in those cold conditions. Rats!
_
Last edited: