Final Score: Dolphins v Steelers

Predict the final score of this game.

I am uncertain which Dolphins team will show up; I'm hoping that our defense will play above average...fingers crossed.

27 Dolphins
24 Steelers

We will win by a field goal at the end of regulation...hopefully that'll be the case.

The Bad News: The temperature at kickoff will be in the 20s and it'll dip into the teens by the end of the game. We do NOT play well in those cold conditions. Rats!
Steelers - 31 Dolphins - 10

Rodgers killed Miami last year. And in the past. I think he strikes again.

Then there is Tua in cold weather. No Bueno!!! Pasada Non Grada!!! 3 interceptions incoming.
 
2025's last hope and narrative: run the ball and play defense.

If we truly have molded into a running team, we have a chance. I have no faith in Tua being a game-changer. If he can pick up 3rd downs and not make those stupid high-risk throws, I'd be content with his play (however, a "franchise QB" he is not).

I'll pick Miami 17-15 only to keep my football weekends meaningful.
 
Unless Tua stops leading the league is turnover worthy plays I don’t think we can win
 
Rodgers simply has our number.

And this has all the makings of last Thanksgiving game vs the Packers.

We got ran over both sides of the trenches.

27-17 Miami.
 
I don't believe either score will beat 20 points. I'm not sure where the offense is going to come from.

Which sub-par team is going to score 20+ points in 20-degree, windy, and maybe wet weather?

13-6 somebody wins.

Hope to eat crow.

On another note and speaking of "Crow". The LB coach who hasn't helped the team all year is now a former LB coach.
There was an article discussing it and its potential impact on the game.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

