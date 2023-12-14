Final Score: Jets @ Dolphins

Charlie Rivers
SUPERBOWL BOUND!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Jun 20, 2003
- Jun 20, 2003
6,176
- 6,176
2,261
- 2,261
57
- 57
Miami
- Miami
Week 15
Jets @ Dolphins
Sunday, December 17th @ 1:00 pm EST
CBS - Hard Rock Stadium
Predict the final score of this game.
21 Jets
34 Dolphins
This will be the comeback game after the one point lose against the Titans.
Book it!
