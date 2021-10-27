FINAL SCORE: Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Charlie Rivers
Our Glory!! The 1972 Perfect Season!!
Miami Dolphins (1-6) v Buffalo Bills (4-2)
Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 1:00 PM | CBS
Cloudy, 50°F at kickoff · Highmark Stadium
I will post my final score as a reply by the end of this week.
OFF TOPIC: I loved Duke Johnson when he played for the Hurricanes. (Which UM fan didn't?) Unfortunately I have not been following his pro career as closely as I should of. I do realize that he has not been as stellar of a RB in the NFL as he was in college.
(In 2012, Johnson won both the ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards...but that was college ball.)
QUESTION: Has Duke shown glimpses of his college play in the pros; and, if not, could this trade to the Dolphins, where he is returning back to Miami - where his play was at its pinnacle with UM - spark in him (now!) a reawakening of his exceptional (sharp) on-field play, in aqua and blue, as he showcased in his orange and green years? Curious.
THANKS!
