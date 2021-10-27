 FINAL SCORE: Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FINAL SCORE: Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Our Glory!! The 1972 Perfect Season!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,629
Reaction score
1,162
Age
55
Location
Miami
WEEK08.jpg



Miami Dolphins (1-6) v Buffalo Bills (4-2)
Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 1:00 PM | CBS
Cloudy, 50°F at kickoff · Highmark Stadium


I will post my final score as a reply by the end of this week.


OFF TOPIC: I loved Duke Johnson when he played for the Hurricanes. (Which UM fan didn't?) Unfortunately I have not been following his pro career as closely as I should of. I do realize that he has not been as stellar of a RB in the NFL as he was in college.

(In 2012, Johnson won both the ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards...but that was college ball.)

QUESTION: Has Duke shown glimpses of his college play in the pros; and, if not, could this trade to the Dolphins, where he is returning back to Miami - where his play was at its pinnacle with UM - spark in him (now!) a reawakening of his exceptional (sharp) on-field play, in aqua and blue, as he showcased in his orange and green years? Curious.

THANKS!
___​
 
What do you mean Namor?
My question has been already been addressed? If so, what are the replies/answers? THKS.

The graphic (link in your sig) is extra cool!!
 
Wasn't trying to be a dick..there is a 11 page thread already the same as yours...
 
