My opinion wont be popular. I think we can win, but it's going to be close and ugly.

I hope I'm wrong, but we have a whole lot of really key guys in our scheme out this week. We also have guys playing banged up.

I'm sure the Patriots do too but they look like they will be close to what they expect to have moving forward whereas we have some guys coming back later in the season - Achane, Armstead, Ramsey, etc...



The only way we get a big win here is if McDaniels and the coaches do an amazing job planning and the team executes come gameday.

Tua needs to have another great game vs the Patriots, and we need to run the ball effectively - regardless of who is in the game



Fins win 24-20