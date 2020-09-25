Final Score: Seahawks v Dolphins

Predict the final score:

Polish_20200921_200225241.png

Seahawks v Dolphins
Sun, 10/4/20, 1:00 pm EDT
FOX, Hard Rock Stadium

34 Seahawks
17 Dolphins

_
 
Seattle is dead last in total yards allowed (485.0) to our (399.3). Obviously we have one game in hand. We'll see how they perform vs Dallas.

We're scoring more than 17, @CRIOS
 
I’ve gotta throw a few qualifiers in before giving my prediction. First and foremost, Seattle is obviously light years better than Miami, but that being said:

- The hardest road trip in the NFL is when a West Coast team has to fly all the way out to the East Coast and deal with an early kickoff. Seattle to Miami is the longest road trip in the NFL (aside from international games) and the game is going to kickoff at 10am Seattle time.

-Miami’s had the benefit of playing a Thursday night game the week prior to facing Seattle. The Phins will be 3 days in to game prep before Seattle can even start thinking about Miami.

If Miami is gonna steal a win versus a top level team this season, there’s so many factors that point to this game being the one. Like I said, we all know Seattle is by far the superior team but I really think Miami is gonna win this game.

The Dolphins win a shootout.
Miami- 34
Seattle- 33
 
1st half score...

The Jet lagged Seahawks-17
The very rested Dolphins-10

2nd half/final score...

The Jetlagged/very hot Seahawks- 27
The very rested, detirmined Fins-33
 
Seattle 34
Dolphins 24

Fins' D looks different than last night against Wilson. Fins offense plays well against Seattle's crappy defense but comes up short.
 
Those are all good points. On paper, hard to imagine Miami being able to stop Russell Wilson after what we've seen with Cam Newton and Josh Allen. But the extra rest, and the long road trip for Seattle, plays in Miami's favor. Hopefully, they can steal this one.
 
All about the match-ups here...

Lockette on who?
Metcalf on who?

Going to have a hard time trying to contiain R.Wilson. Good news is he's not a powerful runner but a very elusive one. I expect Baker to be a spy in this one. Rush lane discipline is crucial for this game and ironically enough Newton and Allen has given us practice.

These are those types of games you'd love to slow down with a potent running game.
 
Well I got the Miami/Jacksonville score almost right, problem is I got the teams wrong!!!

So I'll go for the gusto and make the same score prediction for Miami/Seattle.

Seattle - 31
Miami - 17
 
