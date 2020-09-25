Final Score: Seahawks v Dolphins

I’ve gotta throw a few qualifiers in before giving my prediction. First and foremost, Seattle is obviously light years better than Miami, but that being said:



- The hardest road trip in the NFL is when a West Coast team has to fly all the way out to the East Coast and deal with an early kickoff. Seattle to Miami is the longest road trip in the NFL (aside from international games) and the game is going to kickoff at 10am Seattle time.



-Miami’s had the benefit of playing a Thursday night game the week prior to facing Seattle. The Phins will be 3 days in to game prep before Seattle can even start thinking about Miami.



If Miami is gonna steal a win versus a top level team this season, there’s so many factors that point to this game being the one. Like I said, we all know Seattle is by far the superior team but I really think Miami is gonna win this game.



The Dolphins win a shootout.

Miami- 34

Seattle- 33