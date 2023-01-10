Final Season Player Stats Leaders...Offense

Just wanted to share this with fellow Miami Dolphins fans.



Tua officially was the top ranked quarterback this year at 105.5. Mahomes was second at 105.2. Tua finished third, behind Mahomes and Allen, in the ESPN ratings.



On the year Tua completed 259-400 (64.8) for 3548 yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.



Hill caught 119 passes for 1710 yards (14.4) and 7 touchdowns. Only Jefferson had more receptions and yards for Minnesota.



Waddle had 75 receptions for 1356 yards (18.1!!!) and 8 touchdowns.



Mostert had 891 rushing yards (4.9), while Wilson had 860 (4.9).