final thoughts on Broncos and moving to Jets

Does anyone thing that the Broncos were a bad matchup for us?

I did going into the game. I still thought we would win, but i was concerned about the following.



1 Their secondary is good. Simmons Aj Bouyne , the former jaguar corner, and their slot corner is very good. Our wideouts are struggling and have done better in games especially when teams are missing corners like the niners game or against teams that don't have great corners. Though they played well against cards but cards were missing a few corners as well.

I thought we see sticky coverage and tua would have to hold the ball.



2. ***ino was really good d coach especially with bears. I know we had a thread about him saying we got lucky he didn't want to interview with us ,but he knows d. I thought he would pressure tua especially since we struggle to get seperation and their secondary is good as I mentioned.



3. Bradley chubb-he was going to be able to apply pressure by himself. He is that good.



4 They like to run the ball and that is our weakness.



I really think it was a bad matchup. I do think if Fitz plays entire game we probably win. He is more seasoned to handle all that stuff. What do you guys think?



Also, the jets struggle with their corners so that should help us. They got their wideouts back which is a concern because they are now scoring points. They scored against chargers and pats. We need to put up points. But what do you guys think of the matchups with the jets?