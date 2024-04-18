 Finalized my top 10 draft players for Miami! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finalized my top 10 draft players for Miami!

Offense
1) Troy Fautanu
2) Graham Barton
3) Xavier Worthy
4) Jackson Powers-Johnson
5) Ricky Pearsall*

Defense
1) Byron Murphy
2) Jared Verse
3) Laiatu Latu
4) Jer'zhan Newton
5) Cooper DeJean

*Ricky Pearsall would be a trade down Candidate, would not want him at 21. Ideally he'd be our second round pick.
 
Kev7 said:
If McDaniel has a say then Xavier Worthy is a Phin.
At first I did not like the idea of a WR at 21. But in reading the why, Hill leaving, Waddle money need, etc I can see why you might take Worthy.
I still hope for OL and DL/Edge help at 21 and 55 but I see why some like WR.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I'd add Thomas and Wiggins, but that's a great list.
Was very very close to putting Brain Thomas Jr over pearsall. And I would have him ranked over Pearsall as a prospect. But I saw a Devante Parker comp for Thomas and I really do see the similarities despite Thomas being a more dynamic player (doesn't get a ton of seperation on routes, more of a go up and get it type of guy). I think pearsall can fit right in as a slot for Miami with the explosive physical ability to eventually become a number 2.
 
Jssanto said:
At first I did not like the idea of a WR at 21. But in reading the why, Hill leaving, Waddle money need, etc I can see why you might take Worthy.
I still hope for OL and DL/Edge help at 21 and 55 but I see why some like WR.
That's exactly how I feel, I would prefer to get better in the trenches. But the idea of lining up worthy, Hill, Waddle, Achane would be so dynamic and fun to watch. Also the draft reactions would be really funny
 
Swollcolb said:
Was very very close to putting Brain Thomas Jr over pearsall. And I would have him ranked over Pearsall as a prospect. But I saw a Devante Parker comp for Thomas and I really do see the similarities despite Thomas being a more dynamic player (doesn't get a ton of seperation on routes, more of a go up and get it type of guy). I think pearsall can fit right in as a slot for Miami with the explosive physical ability to eventually become a number 2.
That's fair. I think there's a lot of value at wr in round two.
 
Kev7 said:
If McDaniel has a say then Xavier Worthy is a Phin.
Though a receiver with our 1st pick might not be what I expected the direction we would go, with that type of speed on a 6'0+ is hard not to be excited at.

I hear Bills are hot and heavy with him being their guy, so them maybe trading up to get him might also be a possibility.

Personally I hope they do trade up thinking we're going to take him, mess up their draft in doing so, while we still get the Linemen we wanted. 😆
 
not a fan of Worthy in the 1st round at all........I like the other 4 but Pearsall would have to be at 55

Don’t want a DT at 21 but would take one at 55.....I like Verse but Latu has too many injury concerns and we don’t need anymore of that. I like DeJean but he could get moved to safety in the NFL
 
tay0365 said:
Though a receiver with our 1st pick might not be what I expected the direction we would go, with that type of speed on a 6'0+ is hard not to be excited at.

I hear Bills are hot and heavy with him being their guy, so them maybe trading up to get him might also be a possibility.

Personally I hope they do trade up thinking we're going to take him, mess up their draft in doing so, while we still get the Linemen we wanted. 😆
he's fast but he's only 165 lbs........not a player I'd take in the first round, let alone at 21
 
