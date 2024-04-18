Finalized my top 10 draft players for Miami!

Swollcolb
Offense
1) Troy Fautanu
2) Graham Barton
3) Xavier Worthy
4) Jackson Powers-Johnson
5) Ricky Pearsall*
Defense
1) Byron Murphy
2) Jared Verse
3) Laiatu Latu
4) Jer'zhan Newton
5) Cooper DeJean
*Ricky Pearsall would be a trade down Candidate, would not want him at 21. Ideally he'd be our second round pick.
