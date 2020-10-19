Finally. Maybe. I Hope.

Thank you for the welcome. I do not usually frequent forums because they end up taking all of my time once I get involved. But for the first time in a very long time I actually want to participate in 'fin talk. Appreciate it. If only they can knock down the Bills. Tua is coming along. I don't think I've ever seen a kinship like he as with Fitz. That in itself tells the story of how this will play out. I hope?