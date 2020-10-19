Finally. Maybe. I Hope.

First time in 40 years that I think the 'Fins are on the right track. I am in the bay are in CA, 49ers country and have a close friend that played for them for many years. I have lived that down failure after failure. In my opinion, Flores is solid and not a pipe dream. Finally. Saw a guy in the parking lot today wearing a 'Fin shirt. I have not seen that in a long time. The momentum is growing. Go Fins!
 
First time in 40 years that I think the 'Fins are on the right track. I am in the bay are in CA, 49ers country and have a close friend that played for them for many years. I have lived that down failure after failure. In my opinion, Flores is solid and not a pipe dream. Finally. Saw a guy in the parking lot today wearing a 'Fin shirt. I have not seen that in a long time. The momentum is growing. Go Fins!
Welcome aboard :fh
 
Thank you for the welcome. I do not usually frequent forums because they end up taking all of my time once I get involved. But for the first time in a very long time I actually want to participate in 'fin talk. Appreciate it. If only they can knock down the Bills. Tua is coming along. I don't think I've ever seen a kinship like he as with Fitz. That in itself tells the story of how this will play out. I hope?
 
