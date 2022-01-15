 Finally - Watson Less Likely | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finally - Watson Less Likely

Avigatorx

Avigatorx

GhostArmOfMarino said:
This goes entirely against what Ross said, that he will let the next HC decide on the QB position.

Someone is lying.
Not true.

He will find a coach that is willing to give Tua a fair shot. If Tua doesnt improve then the coach will be free to find another.

Could be after next season, or could be prior, depending on how stuff plays out.

No liars here.
 
Avigatorx said:
Not true.

He will find a coach that is willing to give Tua a fair shot. If Tua doesnt improve then the coach will be free to find another.

Could be after next season, or could be prior, depending on how stuff plays out.

No liars here.
That would still be a lie.

If a coach doesn't want to work with Tua year one you're eliminating him as a candidate?

That is not letting your coach decide on the QB position. It's forcing a QB on them year one.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
That would still be a lie.

If a coach doesn't want to work with Tua year one you're eliminating him as a candidate?

That is not letting your coach decide on the QB position. It's forcing a QB on them year one.
Tua is basically an accountability free first season for a HC... Its actually a good thing on top of the fact the Fins have 2x 1st rounders the following year.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
That would still be a lie.

If a coach doesn't want to work with Tua year one you're eliminating him as a candidate?

That is not letting your coach decide on the QB position. It's forcing a QB on them year one.
Did you iisten to Ross' press conference?

Do yourself a solid and listen to the man's own words.
 
NBP81 said:
Tua is basically an accountability free first season for a HC... Its actually a good thing on top of the fact the Fins have 2x 1st rounders the following year.
Like I've said, I have no issue rolling with Tua one more year if the new HC wants it.

I'm just worried a top candidate will say "I've watched the film, Id like to move on at QB year one" and we miss out on that guy due to being stubborn.
 
This is incredible and horrible at the same time.

I was pro-Flo, but if this is accurate I am relieved he is out of our organization.
 
