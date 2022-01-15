silver McNibblets
08/09/89 - 20/04/18
Super Donator
Club Member
The cancer is gone folks. Now let's build around our FRANCHISE quarterback.
This goes entirely against what Ross said, that he will let the next HC decide on the QB position.
Someone is lying.
Not true.This goes entirely against what Ross said, that he will let the next HC decide on the QB position.
Someone is lying.
Not true.
He will find a coach that is willing to give Tua a fair shot. If Tua doesnt improve then the coach will be free to find another.
Could be after next season, or could be prior, depending on how stuff plays out.
No liars here.
Tua is basically an accountability free first season for a HC... Its actually a good thing on top of the fact the Fins have 2x 1st rounders the following year.That would still be a lie.
If a coach doesn't want to work with Tua year one you're eliminating him as a candidate?
That is not letting your coach decide on the QB position. It's forcing a QB on them year one.
Did you iisten to Ross' press conference?That would still be a lie.
If a coach doesn't want to work with Tua year one you're eliminating him as a candidate?
That is not letting your coach decide on the QB position. It's forcing a QB on them year one.
Tua is basically an accountability free first season for a HC... Its actually a good thing on top of the fact the Fins have 2x 1st rounders the following year.
Someone who can read and think.Not true.
He will find a coach that is willing to give Tua a fair shot. If Tua doesnt improve then the coach will be free to find another.
Could be after next season, or could be prior, depending on how stuff plays out.
No liars here.
Someone who can read and think.
Very refreshing - LOL