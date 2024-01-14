Finesse City, Finesse Fan Base = Finesse Team

Why should we demand our players to be tough when our own fans sell their tickets by the thousands because they don't love their team enough to put their fat butts in the seat of consequential games and cheer?
I think its a bit deeper than that. Those bums on seats have nothing to do with the players. I think the orientation doesn't help. Agree in part though. If the fan base isn't 100% behind the team with the way the season has gone after so many yrs not seeing playoffs I think its a legit problem from a PR and fan standpoint.Why should we demand our players to be tough when our own fans sell their tickets by the thousands because they don't love their team enough to put their fat butts in the seat of consequential games and cheer?
It's not a Miami only thing.That aint Miami, bro. Was Washington playing for the division there?
Why should we demand our players to be tough when our own fans sell their tickets by the thousands because they don't love their team enough to put their fat butts in the seat of consequential games and cheer?