Finesse City, Finesse Fan Base = Finesse Team

Why should we demand our players to be tough when our own fans sell their tickets by the thousands because they don't love their team enough to put their fat butts in the seat of consequential games and cheer?
 
That aint Miami, bro. Was Washington playing for the division there?
 
It’s the fans fault!

The Heat lost in 2010-2011 because the fans showed up late for games! Not because LeBron choked in the Finals. I agree!
 
I think its a bit deeper than that. Those bums on seats have nothing to do with the players. I think the orientation doesn't help. Agree in part though. If the fan base isn't 100% behind the team with the way the season has gone after so many yrs not seeing playoffs I think its a legit problem from a PR and fan standpoint.
 
Agreed, imo Buffalo game was a win had the fans not sold out to the Bills and things could be looking differently but I don't blame the fans for doing what they want with their tickets. Buf fans too want a vacation in Miami in Dec. Not sure what has to come first, the team actually looking different than previous one and done teams, or fans sticking by the team and helping change things.
 
