 FinHeaven 2020 Man of the Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FinHeaven 2020 Man of the Year

Who is our man of the Year ?

  • Chambers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • NY8123

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Albert (AL R)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Danny

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Silver

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Status
Not open for further replies.
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
42,471
Reaction score
82,689
1611434276095.png

First congratulations to all the finalist.
Just to be in the top group is truly an honor

Our owner Henrik received the votes to be in this group but told me this award was one for the members. Good man

Our brother Finfan83nj asked his name be removed as he is nominated in several other categories. Go vote for him there.

Vote for the person you feel has been the most helpful, encouraging and has gone out of his way to make this a better place for all of us
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top Bottom