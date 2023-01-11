Finheaven after today’s announcement

juniorseau55
Lol im here thinking Skylar will do better.More or less lol
More tame than its been for the past like 5 weeks though honestly
I think he should be running more. I know it’s college but he did have 10 rushing TDs in 2019.
Better than what? Last week?
Good solid experience vs the Jets. Now time to use that experience and unleash the beast
I could see that, TBH. Winning though? Tough deal for him and us.
I'm thinking a few called runs. Maybe out of an RPO look. We should have numbers blocking in that situation.