FINHEAVEN and DOLFANMIKE get a shout out from former Colts SS James Ackel

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 6,428
- Reaction score
- 7,740
- Location
- SO CAL
When James played in high school he eventually received a partial s holly to Adams State. He did extremely well there and had a lot of success.
It was cool hearing from him and learning he had found out what I had done for him, because I had t told him.
Great person, I’m glad it all worked out for him!
It was cool hearing from him and learning he had found out what I had done for him, because I had t told him.
Great person, I’m glad it all worked out for him!