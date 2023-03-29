 FINHEAVEN and DOLFANMIKE get a shout out from former Colts SS James Ackel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FINHEAVEN and DOLFANMIKE get a shout out from former Colts SS James Ackel

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,428
Reaction score
7,740
Location
SO CAL
When James played in high school he eventually received a partial s holly to Adams State. He did extremely well there and had a lot of success.
It was cool hearing from him and learning he had found out what I had done for him, because I had t told him.
Great person, I’m glad it all worked out for him!
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
3,621
Reaction score
4,838
Age
63
Location
edmonton
Congrats DOLFANMIKE! Hooray Finheaven! See guys...we can be a force out dere!
 
