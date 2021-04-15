 Finheaven Big Board | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finheaven Big Board

Disclaimer: I don't know if this type of thing is done on this site by someone else. If it is, they can take over this thread and I can step aside with apologies.

Anyway, with the draft two weeks away I thought it would be a good idea to create a composite Big Board using all members' posts. We can use it after the picks have officially been made to weigh the Dolphins' picks against the sentiment of the members. I can take in all postings on this thread and post results next Thursday, one week before the draft.

Some rules to keep everything consistent:
1. We'll keep the Big Board limited to rounds 1 and 2. Later rounds are too unpredictable. (Though we can do it if people want)
2. No trades. For the purpose of this Big Board, assume picks #6, #18, #36 and #50 are locked.
3. Big Board in descending order. (1st player in your list is ahead of 2nd, etc.)
4. Minimum 1 player in your Big Board per pick.
5. Maximum 10 players in your Big Board per pick.
6. Do not include players you are not willing to pick with that pick. If only 2 players are in your opinion draftable at that pick, then include only 2.
7. Assume all players in previous pick Big Board are ahead of all those in the next pick. (ex. all players in pick #6 Big Board are ahead of choices for pick #18, so there is no need to include them again)
8. Keep it realistic, within reason. (no Pitts in round 2 for instance)
9. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are off any boards. (No need to include these considering almost certainty they'll be pick 1 and 2 respectively)

Methodology:
I will assign values to each player in the posted Big Board, higher values to players listed first and in higher picks, and I will make a composite average score using every single submitted post. I will post Big Board per pick and a an overall 2 round big board one week from today, next Thursday.

I can give more detail in the methodology when I post the results.

Example Big Board:

Pick #6 - Big Board
1. Kyle Pitts
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Jalen Waddle
4. Ja'Marr Chase
5. Penei Sewell

Pick #18 - Big Board
1. Micah Parsons
2. Rashawn Slater
3. Patrick Surtain II
4. Najee Harris
5. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
6. Rashod Bateman

Pick #36 - Big Board
1. Jaycee Horn
2. Azeez Ojulari
3. Kwity Paye
4. Zaven Collins
5. Jayson Oweh
6. Creed Humphrey
7. Travis Etienne
8. Alex Leatherwood
9. Jaelen Phillips

Pick #50 - Big Board
1. Javonte Williams
2. Landon Dickerson
3. Kadarius Toney
4. Baron Browning
5. Elijah Moore
6. Dillon Radunz
7. Carlos Basham


Thank you for participating!
 
Great idea, but a few thoughts;

#18 - I don't believe Slater or Surtain will be there. I think they bother come off the board somewhere between 6 and 15. I know it's a popular thing to have Parsons falling down, but I don't believe it happens. I understand the off the field stuff he went through, but the guy is the most dynamic defensive football player in this draft. Offenses will have to game plan against him. He's just a force. I do believe Flo really likes him and I wouldn't be shocked if he was the pick at #6. A few months ago most thought he was a sure thing top 10 pick.

#36 - I'm not sure any of those guys will be there at #36, I believe they all go before that and several in round one.

#50 - I think Toney goes near the end of round one. I don't like how he fights the ball at times, but man he's a video game circle button once he has the ball in his hands. I wouldn't be shocked if Dickerson goes in late round one either.
 
