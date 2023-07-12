 Finheaven Brothers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finheaven Brothers

dolfan91

dolfan91

I'm writing to let you all know that I've recently come under failing health. Since the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend, I've been in and out of both the ER and Urgent Care dealing with some very unpleasant health issues. Over the past two days I've visited specialist in the fields that provide medical insight into my issues.

Unfortunately there is enough concern by both Doctors, they've scheduled me for out patient procedures, in an attempt to verify the problems. I've known for quite sometime, I was in need of surgery to help alleviate one of these issues. My 1st procedure at the end of July will determine what type of surgery will required, for issue #1. Once they diagnose the exact problem, I'll undergo surgery to hopefully correct the medical condition. In the meantime issue #2 and #3 will be surgically probed and any findings will be removed.

These last 6 weeks have been emotionally stressful for me. I've never felt this type of excruciating pain. It's the type of pain that can make a man go nuts.

I haven't been posting as much, other than the few things I've posted in the draft forum and in the main. I've just not been up to it. I hope and wish all of you continued health. But most importantly lots of love and respect. I hope I come out of this with better health and hopefully without signs of even more issues, hiding within my body.

Finheaven has been a huge part of my life since before I joined in 2004. I just hope the man upstairs let's me continue to be a part of such a fun community.

All I ask, is for you to wish me luck and for your prayers 🙏 God Bless you all.
 
Praying for peace, healing, and rejuvenation for you!
 
It is very important to have a positive outlook during a situation like you are facing.

Being positive and expecting to recover really help in that recovery.

Good luck to you and stay strong.
 
As someone who has dealt with some medical issues in recent years, I know how difficult it can be while dealing with major medical problems. So I hope that you are able to overcome your medical problem in a timely manner and I wish you nothing but the best for the future.
 
Good luck my brother... I've struggled with my own issues over the last two years and I can tell you that it is a process... good days and bad.
Do your best to focus on the good days and the people around you, and to not get stuck in regretting the things that change.

God bless you.
 
You'll be in my thoughts. We'll be here when you're ready to drop your football knowledge on us.

