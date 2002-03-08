Finheaven Chatroom

This question goes out to everyone. When Finheaven finally gets a chatroom, what kind is it going to be? One that can be used on a web browser with Java? A Yahoo or AIM chatroom? IRC channel? I'm just curious. I could whip us up an IRC chatroom faster than you can say "Ricky Williams is a Dolphins!" I've got many friends on irc.esper.net and are familiar with its policies and rules. I also know how to mod IRC channels so if IRC is what you want, I can be of help. For a suggestion, I could run a temporary or unofficial channel on irc.esper.net until you guys decide on what you want. Keep in touch and definitely let me know if IRC is going to be your solution. That's about all I'm gonna say. Au revoir mes amis!