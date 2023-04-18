Finheaven Draft Day Fundraiser

It's the daft time again!! This year we are trying to spread the love and do two winners!! The contest is simple.



1. Donate $10 to the site per entry, multiple entries allowed. You can do this by pressing the orange Donate button that is on the home page, underneath the donation meter. Please leave a note with your username, as well as the phrase "Draft Contest" so the staff know that is what it is for.



2. Once you've donated, come back to this thread. The contest works as follows:



You get to pick 15 names of players you think the Dolphins will draft, a point will be awarded for each correct pick.

1st winner



Also, pick 20 names of players you think are going in the first round and the position they will be drafted (NOT TEAM). A point is awarded for each correct pick and a point for each correct position.

2nd winner



• Two winners

• Most points for correct Miami picks

• Most points for correct 1st round

• 35 total players



So for clarification in round 1:



CJ Stroud 1st

Bryce Young 2nd

Will Anderson 3rd

Etc...



If Young goes 1st, Stroud goes 2nd and Anderson goes 3rd that equals 4 points out of a possible 6 and so on, a perfect score would be 40.



In the even of a tie for each contest please also provide answers to these questions:



Total # of defensive players taken in round 1?



Total # of QB takes in round 1?



Total trades in round 1?



If you wish to enter multiple times just note that on your donation under comment section.



Good luck all and please have fun!