FinHeaven is now running on new servers

Henrik
- Apr 15, 2010
- 2,896
- 15,023
- 47
- Tampa, FL
As FinHeaven grows in popularity we ended up hitting the internet bandwidth ceiling of our data center and there was a delay pushing through the data during the peak of the game last week.
To make sure that the site runs smoothly during games I have moved the site to new dedicated servers with 10X more bandwidth and 3X times the processing power.
There are a few more optimization tweaks that I will get done once I have the server logs from this weeks game.
