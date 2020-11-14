 FinHeaven is now running on new servers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FinHeaven is now running on new servers

Henrik

Henrik

As FinHeaven grows in popularity we ended up hitting the internet bandwidth ceiling of our data center and there was a delay pushing through the data during the peak of the game last week.

To make sure that the site runs smoothly during games I have moved the site to new dedicated servers with 10X more bandwidth and 3X times the processing power.

There are a few more optimization tweaks that I will get done once I have the server logs from this weeks game.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Awesome! :cheers::cigar
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

4mf576.gif
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Thank you Henrik! Appreciate all the love and commitment put into FH. I have more time in life with Finheaven than time without!
(Been lurking since 2004/5 , I'm 30. So about 16 years on here, with 14 years not.) and I hope FH will be here for many many more!

Thank you again.
 
