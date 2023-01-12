FinHeaven Lounge Official nfl.com "Playoffs Challenge" Entry Group...

RichmondWeb
Dolphins Dynasty Reboot...
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2005
- Messages
- 7,135
- Reaction score
- 24,094
- Location
- Portland, OR
Everyone is Welcome!
Here is your annual opportunity to dominate the FinHeaven Lounge with your uncanny NFL Playoffs Predictions!
To enter just go to the link. Password is BossRoss.
First pick your Wildcard Weekend Lineup. Then adjust your lineup each week through the Superbowl.
Hint: Try to get as many multipliers as you can, they add up quickly...
Link: https://playoffchallenge.fantasy.nfl.com/group/482937
BRAGGING RIGHTS ARE ON THE LINE...
PLUS: NFL.COM HAS PRIZES...
Good Luck!
RW
