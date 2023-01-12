 FinHeaven Lounge Official nfl.com "Playoffs Challenge" Entry Group... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FinHeaven Lounge Official nfl.com "Playoffs Challenge" Entry Group...

RichmondWeb

RichmondWeb

Dolphins Dynasty Reboot...
Club Member
Joined
Jan 24, 2005
Messages
7,135
Reaction score
24,094
Location
Portland, OR
Everyone is Welcome!

Here is your annual opportunity to dominate the FinHeaven Lounge with your uncanny NFL Playoffs Predictions!

To enter just go to the link. Password is BossRoss.

First pick your Wildcard Weekend Lineup. Then adjust your lineup each week through the Superbowl.

Hint: Try to get as many multipliers as you can, they add up quickly...

Link: https://playoffchallenge.fantasy.nfl.com/group/482937

BRAGGING RIGHTS ARE ON THE LINE...

PLUS: NFL.COM HAS PRIZES...


Good Luck!

RW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom