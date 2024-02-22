 FinHeaven March Madness (only 2 spots left if you want in) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FinHeaven March Madness (only 2 spots left if you want in)

fishfanmiami

Let's go Dolphins
Not basketball

This is our yearly event where members battle with jokes , funny videos and music to get votes and move on to the next round

It's a blast and if you want in say so here

@Danny will give everyone more details in the next few weeks

Here is last year's event if you want to get an idea how to play

FinHeaven March Madness!

Let the madness begin!
Only 32 slots so get yours now

Poor @Danny and now you want him to run MM Fishy - harsh............................evilgrin0007.gif


ps - he did do a very good job last year :UP:
 
marino13zach54 said:
I would be honored but I'm bi-polar, brother. Sometimes I come on all day. Sometimes not for a week. I don't want to pull a Jimmy Hoffa in the midst of a battle & disappoint.
It's all for fun brother. I will put you as a maybe and if we need you to fill a slot you'll be in ok ?
 
