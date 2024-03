FinHeaven march madness starts Monday at high noon

Twas 2 days until the Madnessand all through FH's HouseBarely a soul was stirringNot even an Ozfinian mouseThey must be preparing with utter careIn hopes of a title and new badge to wearThe Players were plotting, How to beat Richmond WebWhile visions of Gandalf, the Mage they did dreadAnd Fin Fan Cali in retro and NBP in again, yapand Fred the Bear roaring after his long napWhen Monday hits the Madness raises such a clatterI sprang from my back room to see whats the matterAway to the flurry of posts, I flew like a flash,Opening each gem, liking the corny and rash.The moon and the breast of such sweet beauty glowGave the viewer a NSFW of lustrous boobs in a rowWhen , what to my wondering eyes should appear,But a Swedish Henrik and a Wolfy Tay to fear,With a somewhat old RayR, so lively and quickI knew I must be witnessing a J-off draft flickMore rapid than eagles, Tornado's Mind cameAnd The Goat whistled and shouted and called Brogg's name"Now, DocZingo! now, Adam First! now, RoyalShank are Blitzen!On, Bopkin! on Hankey! on Thumper, also BLITZEN!To the top of the Bracket to the top of it all!Now post away! post away! post away all!"As we leave likes that flood the wild Madness does fly,When they meet with a challenge, POST to the sky,So up to submit button the Mad players they flew,With Dolfan91 and Dofan06, and SF Dolphin fan too.And then, came ChadRico, I heard the deafening roarThen Avigatorix and Beach Bum have us wanting more.As I drew in my head, and was turning around,Down to the forum AG Fins came with a bound.ArchStanton was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,And his posts were all tarnished with smut and a wicked look;A bundle of posts by BigDaddy had them secretively looking back,And McDuffie looked like a peddler releasing unexpected posts from his pack.MekaDave's eyes -- how they twinkled! his thoughts how scary!His coming was like sudden, his blows like a fury!Zemo rolled like this was not new and had been done before,And Filthy Fin posts darkened the tone, NSFW raising the floor.Thanks @BC Phins4Life You are a true Champion brother