FinHeaven march madness starts Monday at high noon

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Twas 2 days until the Madness
and all through FH's House
Barely a soul was stirring
Not even an Ozfinian mouse

They must be preparing with utter care
In hopes of a title and new badge to wear

The Players were plotting, How to beat Richmond Web
While visions of Gandalf, the Mage they did dread
And Fin Fan Cali in retro and NBP in again, yap
and Fred the Bear roaring after his long nap

When Monday hits the Madness raises such a clatter
I sprang from my back room to see whats the matter
Away to the flurry of posts, I flew like a flash,
Opening each gem, liking the corny and rash.

The moon and the breast of such sweet beauty glow
Gave the viewer a NSFW of lustrous boobs in a row
When , what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But a Swedish Henrik and a Wolfy Tay to fear,

With a somewhat old RayR, so lively and quick
I knew I must be witnessing a J-off draft flick
More rapid than eagles, Tornado's Mind came
And The Goat whistled and shouted and called Brogg's name

"Now, DocZingo! now, Adam First! now, RoyalShank are Blitzen!
On, Bopkin! on Hankey! on Thumper, also BLITZEN!
To the top of the Bracket to the top of it all!
Now post away! post away! post away all!"

As we leave likes that flood the wild Madness does fly,
When they meet with a challenge, POST to the sky,
So up to submit button the Mad players they flew,
With Dolfan91 and Dofan06, and SF Dolphin fan too.

And then, came ChadRico, I heard the deafening roar
Then Avigatorix and Beach Bum have us wanting more.
As I drew in my head, and was turning around,
Down to the forum AG Fins came with a bound.

ArchStanton was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his posts were all tarnished with smut and a wicked look;
A bundle of posts by BigDaddy had them secretively looking back,
And McDuffie looked like a peddler releasing unexpected posts from his pack.

MekaDave's eyes -- how they twinkled! his thoughts how scary!
His coming was like sudden, his blows like a fury!
Zemo rolled like this was not new and had been done before,
And Filthy Fin posts darkened the tone, NSFW raising the floor.

Thanks @BC Phins4Life

You are a true Champion brother
 
With two former Champs and lots of guys that were in the final four or finals this may be the best group we've ever had

Can't wait for high noon on Monday

giphy-2019-04-18T171130.926.gif


@Danny , @13marino13 , @Henrik , @NY8123
 
I'd settle for dry days and nice weather.
By the way, only one of those actors was in "High Noon". - LOL
Do you know which one it is?
Hint: It's "Angel Eyes". - LOL
 
