$10 per square 100 total squares available. You can buy as many squares as possible. Breakdown of prizes are as follows since it is a fund raiser: 50% to the site, 50% back to you guys. 4 total winners. First half forward $50 and reverse $40. Final Forward $350 Reverse $160. To start for sign up purposes squares are numbered 1 to 100 and you simply tell us when you buy a square(s) which number(s) you want. First come first serve so for example I want two squares and pick squares 4 and 62. I will track the board and populate the squares with member's names in a master thread. If a square is unavailable because a member has already picked it before you, I will assign you a new one or you can pick again. Before the game we will use a random number generator to pull the AFC and NFC numbers. AFC across the top and NFC down the side. I may video this and post so people know there is no funny business and all is legit.

Please pledge in this thread before you actually donate to the site!!! I cannot stress this enough as we want to ensure we don't have an empty board.

If we get 50 total squares sold we will go ahead with a split board (two sets of numbers per square).

If we get 75 total squares sold we will go ahead with a normal board (single set of numbers per square).

Final score means final score either in the 4th or OT.

Say the AFC wins and the score is 21 to 17, forward would be 1 and 7 and reverse would be 7 - 1 for payouts.

Hey guys and gals,We are gaging interest in potentially doing the first ever Finheaven Super Bowl Board fund raiser event and want to gage member interest. Here is how we think it might work if we decide to press on:A couple of housekeeping items:Let us know via this thread if you are interested in attempting this,-Finheaven Staff