Finheaven, the Exchange...what happened?

What happened to The Exchange section on here (where you could buy and sell Dolphins stuff)? I am looking for a Josh Rosen jersey (or other Dolphins jersey in number 3) in size XXl (50, 52, or 54).



There is one on ebay right now but it is misrepresented (the seller claims it is a $300 jersey (which would make it a Nike Elite product). It clearly is not as it is not the right style, has the incorrect tag markings, is the incorrect material, etc (it is clearly a Limited jersey). Also the nameplate looks weird (it is discolored). I don't know as much about the NIke jerseys as I did the Reebok and prior (older Nike, Starter, Wilson, Russell Athletic, etc) jerseys. But I have several nike jerseys (and uniform pants and socks) obtained directly from the Dolphins (via the garage sale), so I know what the authentic (and the retail jerseys that are sold as the actual authentics worn on the field) are supposed to look like. The gentelman selling it won't budge on his asking price. The nameplate is coming off any jersey I buy (my days of wearing another man's name on my back are long gone). I am also looking for the throwback style (with the sleeve stripes and no sleeve logo) in aqua fitting my above specs. I have a couple contacts on ebay but they are all dried up in what I am looking for. BTW, justa shoutout for my buddy Steve on there (ebay buddy lol). His selection is awesome on Dolphins gear and he is super great to work with. Same for another seller (I don't want to give selelr names as I don't want this to come across as a shill or promotional tactic).



Thanks for any insight/help.