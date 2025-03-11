 Finheaven's March Madness- Not basketball- Looking for players! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finheaven's March Madness- Not basketball- Looking for players!

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Dolphin Fans Unite in March Madness!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
10,586
Reaction score
40,863
Location
Northern BC
174141726851386664.jpg

This is a bracket tournament style competition that has one poster/member go against another in a battle to try and move on to the final round. Players use jokes/ memes/ music/ comments/ AI/ altered pictures/ and pictures of things like Fishing, Cars, Hunting, Sports and of course hot women...maybe fishing or on a car. This is a Not For Viewing at Work competition, but does have limits on what can be posted.

Check out some old battles here:

Previous March Madness Contests

This is where the old threads go.
finheaven.com finheaven.com

And ask questions or join up by replying to this post!

Already players are working on their Zach Wilson joining the Fins jokes or love notes!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom