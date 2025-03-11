Finheaven's March Madness- Not basketball- Looking for players!

BC Phins4Life
Dolphin Fans Unite in March Madness!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2011
- Messages
- 10,586
- Reaction score
- 40,863
- Location
- Northern BC
This is a bracket tournament style competition that has one poster/member go against another in a battle to try and move on to the final round. Players use jokes/ memes/ music/ comments/ AI/ altered pictures/ and pictures of things like Fishing, Cars, Hunting, Sports and of course hot women...maybe fishing or on a car. This is a Not For Viewing at Work competition, but does have limits on what can be posted.
Check out some old battles here:
And ask questions or join up by replying to this post!
Already players are working on their Zach Wilson joining the Fins jokes or love notes!