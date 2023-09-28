Finishing plays on defense/sacks

RedWhiteNBlue
3 and 0 is wonderful and we are finding ways to win close games however even in the Denver game I see us getting pressure with a 4 man rush and making the quarterback move but we get killed on extended plays because we keep just missing sacks. I'm aware we have faced 2 mobile quarterbacks but we face Josh Allen this week and I'd prefer seeing him in the dirt and not extending plays. Do any of you see us bringing more blitzes this week or still playing coverage and bringing 4?