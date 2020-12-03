Finishing plays - Raekwon

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Kid is playing like a man! If he turns into a monster --- that would be really sweet!

I still expect Flo to start moving him around a bit. Finding the OL weakness.

And getting him one-on-one more. I don't think he's blockable 1-1.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
A lot of people on here hated the pick. Waiting for some crow to be eaten on this by many. The best part is he still very young and still getting better every week. He definitely looks better than Christian Wilkins did his rookie year, but dont get me wrong, Wilkins is a different animal this year and if RD gets on his level we will have 2 special guys on the interior of the D-line.
 
jnozag

jnozag

illscriptures said:
A lot of people on here hated the pick. Waiting for some crow to be eaten on this by many. The best part is he still very young and still getting better every week. He definitely looks better than Christian Wilkins did his rookie year, but dont get me wrong, Wilkins is a different animal this year and if RD gets on his level we will have 2 special guys on the interior of the D-line.
I was one of them lol. I really wanted Chinn with that pick and then Madibuke in the 3rd....

Is the Eating Crow Fan Club accepting new members?
 
F

Finsup4ever

jnozag said:
I was one of them lol. I really wanted Chinn with that pick and then Madibuke in the 3rd....

Is the Eating Crow Fan Club accepting new members?
Davis has been very good, I actually liked the pick when it was made. As for eating crow, liking Chinn is not a reason as that kid is already special for Carolina.
 
Mach2

Mach2

illscriptures said:
A lot of people on here hated the pick. Waiting for some crow to be eaten on this by many. The best part is he still very young and still getting better every week. He definitely looks better than Christian Wilkins did his rookie year, but dont get me wrong, Wilkins is a different animal this year and if RD gets on his level we will have 2 special guys on the interior of the D-line.
Most D linemen take a year or two from a strength and leverage technique standpoint. If Davis gets any stronger it going to be scary.

As @hoops points out, and I think correctly, he does have limitations, but also big upside potential.
 
R

rafael

illscriptures said:
A lot of people on here hated the pick. Waiting for some crow to be eaten on this by many. The best part is he still very young and still getting better every week. He definitely looks better than Christian Wilkins did his rookie year, but dont get me wrong, Wilkins is a different animal this year and if RD gets on his level we will have 2 special guys on the interior of the D-line.
I hated the pick, but he has been ballin. So much so that I don't have interior DL on my 'need' list anymore. If there's a great player/fit fine, but it has dropped off the list as a top need and that's primarily due to Davis' play. I have also liked what I have seen from Benito Jones and Stowbridge. Jones is still one of those guys we sometimes roster/sometimes practice squad, but I like what I see in his reps. I saw him as a potential NT type body-wise that hadn't been used that way in college. So he (like the vast majority of NT types) will take time to develop. But I could see an interior rotation of Wilkins, Davis Jones and Stowbridge (he plays interior and end) next season if Godchaux isn't resigned and I'd be fine with that.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I loved the pick. Despite his pass rush threat being non existent after his freshmen season, he always graded out as an elite run stopper. I saw his floor being a useful rotation piece. That being said, there is the potential for him to truly be something special.
 
