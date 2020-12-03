Finishing plays - Raekwon

illscriptures said: A lot of people on here hated the pick. Waiting for some crow to be eaten on this by many. The best part is he still very young and still getting better every week. He definitely looks better than Christian Wilkins did his rookie year, but dont get me wrong, Wilkins is a different animal this year and if RD gets on his level we will have 2 special guys on the interior of the D-line. Click to expand...

I hated the pick, but he has been ballin. So much so that I don't have interior DL on my 'need' list anymore. If there's a great player/fit fine, but it has dropped off the list as a top need and that's primarily due to Davis' play. I have also liked what I have seen from Benito Jones and Stowbridge. Jones is still one of those guys we sometimes roster/sometimes practice squad, but I like what I see in his reps. I saw him as a potential NT type body-wise that hadn't been used that way in college. So he (like the vast majority of NT types) will take time to develop. But I could see an interior rotation of Wilkins, Davis Jones and Stowbridge (he plays interior and end) next season if Godchaux isn't resigned and I'd be fine with that.