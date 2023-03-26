 FinLoco's Offseason News Thread - Positive People Only | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FinLoco's Offseason News Thread - Positive People Only

Ok. I'm being the change I want to see in the world here. I'm through with having to sift through all of those who need to regardless of the improvements to the team, still piss and moan. I'm going to live in this thread until TC. For those of you who need to insert "Grier Sucks" "Ross Sucks" "The Dolphins Can't Ever Win OR Improve" and the other negative nancy comments, stay the hell out. This isn't the thread for you. Feel free to start a thread for negative POS lurking secretive Pats fans or something. I have a few ideas on who could start that thread, but I’m not going to state names.

HOWEVER, if you are psyched about the fact that we now have the first legitimate chance to be playing in both late January and even February, come on here. Spread the good cheer and your takes as we slowly move ahead towards draft, mini camps and then finally TC. We have the best Phins roster we've perhaps ever had. While we were positive last year at this time, McD has now kicked his first year's ass, Hill proved he didn't need #15 to be the best in the business, and we've now not only hired the best and most revered DC in the current NFL but we're stacking the deck with the arrival of Ramsey and Long might be able to be our best ILB since the guy in my signature. Oh, and if it doesn’t rhyme with Tua is a lethal Greek god when heathy, you can straight up go die in a fire.

It doesn't need to be all roses and sunshine in here. We still have RT and TE to fill. We need to hope Feeney can be a solid upgrade at RG or perhaps throw him at C and stick Wiliams in there here. But those things will get worked out and are the only holes on this roster with plenty of time still to fill.

Let's enjoy the offseason as our team makes moves to even further improve. Meanwhile, let's do it without some "supposed" fans needing piss in our cheerios with each response.
 
Seriously I am curious to see how the defense will do with Vic in charge. The thing I have my eye most on this year though is McDaniel. We must absolutely see growth in overall team management and in game improvements. I'm not going to mention them, we all know already, but to me, that will be the difference maker this year!! I'm hoping sooooo bad McDaniel is the one!!!! Let's gooooo young coach!!!!
 
This is so needed around here, thank you Loco. Can't wait for some Pearl Clutcher to test the limits and get dealt with, gonna go make some popcorn.
 
I for one am stoked for this year. There is no doubt about the fact that we are going all in this year. Yes we have a need at TE and RT, but then again McD didn't really use the TE as a pass catcher anyway. As far as making first year coaching mistakes I believe that Vic will help a lot in that sense. It will enable McD to take some of the load of his plate and actually concentrate on the game at hand. If we actually use the run game the way we should have last year and with the improvement I expect on the defensive side of the ball I see no reason we can't go all the way next year. Thank you Fin-Loco for posting this thread, its one of the main reasons I stay in the 347.....Phins up 🐬
 
Here’s a positive thought:

Tua’s mastery of the offense is likely to improve even more next season.

Why?

The 2023 season will be the first time in Tua Tagovailoa‘s career he will play with the same offensive coordinator and scheme.

YearOffensive CoordinatorTeam
2017Brian DabolAlabama
2018Mike LocksleyAlabama
2019Steve SarkisianAlabama
2020Chan GaileyMiami
2021Godsey & StudesvilleMiami
2022F. SmithMiami
2023F. SmithMiami
 
Last edited:
