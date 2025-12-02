Fins 2020 vs Bears and Pats 2025 Offseason

BahamaFinFan78
I was thinking about these teams and realized that the Bears and Pats had similar opportunities in the offseason: a lot of cap space and a full compliment of draft picks. Obviously, both had their QB already and the Fins had to draft theirs. The Fins had a coach picked and they had to get theirs. But some other similar stuff. I had Chat GPT run an analysis and it shows me just how much we squandered
1. 2020 Miami Dolphins — Baseline Rebuild Offseason
Cap Space (2020)
- $93–95 million in available cap space
- #1 in the NFL
- Almost 50% of the salary cap available
Draft Capital (2020)
- 3 first-round picks
- 2 second-round picks
- 14 total picks
2. 2025 Chicago Bears — This Past Offseason
Cap Space (Entering 2025 Offseason)
- ~$80 million in early cap space
- After early signings, down to ~$16 million remaining
Draft Capital (2025 Draft)
- 1 first-round pick (No. 10 overall)
- 7 total picks
- 1 first
- 1 second
- Normal allotment otherwise
- No extra premium picks
3. 2025 New England Patriots — This Past Offseason
Cap Space (Entering 2025 Offseason)
- ~$80.9 million, most in the NFL at the start
- After early signings, roughly $51.8 million remaining
Draft Capital (2025 Draft)
- 1 first-round pick (No. 4 overall)
- 9 total picks
- 1 first
- 1 second
- 7 additional picks (higher-than-average draft volume)
4. Direct Side-by-Side Comparison
|Team / Offseason
|Cap Space Entering Offseason
|Total Draft Picks
|Premium Picks (1sts + 2nds)
|2020 Dolphins
|$93–95M
|14 picks
|5 premium picks (3×1st, 2×2nd)
|2025 Bears
|~$80M (→ ~$16M after signings)
|7 picks
|2 premium picks (1×1st, 1×2nd)
|2025 Patriots
|~$80.9M (→ ~$51.8M after signings)
|9 picks
|2 premium picks (1×1st, 1×2nd)
5. Bottom-Line Assessment
Closest to the 2020 Dolphins? — Patriots
- The Patriots had Dolphins-level cap space, but not Dolphins-level draft capital.
Bears? — Not close
- Bears had some space
- A single high first-rounder
- Normal number of picks
- Nowhere near Miami’s massive ammo
2020 Dolphins remain unmatched
- No team in the 2025 offseason approached 5 premium picks + $95M cap space.