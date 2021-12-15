 Fins catch a break in CLEV/LVR game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins catch a break in CLEV/LVR game

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Browns announce Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 - ProFootballTalk

The Browns won a playoff game without head coach Kevin Stefanski last season.If they want to make it to the postseason in 2021, they might have to win another game without him.Cleveland announced on Wednesday morning that Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.According to the Browns’...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19 - ProFootballTalk

With 12 players on their COVID-19 lists, the Browns already had a full-blown crisis.Then the team announced on Wednesday morning that head coach Kevin Stefanski had tested positive for the virus.Now Cleveland’s quarterback has, too.According to multiple reports, Baker Mayfield has tested...
So, needing the Raiders to beat Cleveland this weekend, Miami gets a break. Both Stefanski and Mayfield should be out.
 
ya we do, just hope we don't get the outbreak that is happening with browns. I kinda feel for them but since the steelers laid down last year in week 17 to let them in playoffs I don't feel bad. but it still sucks for all these teams
 
It does...but it could happen to anyone. But we have 3 RBs on the covid list, so we haven't escaped it either. Just gotta cross those fingers.
bane said:
ya we do, just hope we don't get the outbreak that is happening with browns. I kinda feel for them but since the steelers laid down last year in week 17 to let them in playoffs I don't feel bad. but it still sucks for all these teams
Not much of a break since the Raiders own the tiebreaker with us, after this game they play

DEN
@IND
LAC

Browns play

@GB
@PIT
CIN

None of that is easy, not sure if own the tiebreaker with CLE.
 
lynx said:
Not much of a break since the Raiders own the tiebreaker with us, after this game they play

DEN
@IND
LAC

Browns play

@GB
@PIT
CIN

None of that is easy, not sure if own the tiebreaker with CLE.
should we root for browns or raiders? I assumed raiders browns still had better record than us.
 
bane said:
should we root for browns or raiders? I assumed raiders browns still had better record than us.
I guess Raiders since it brings both teams at 7-7. However there are some situations where the Browns winning the division could really help us if the Ravens drop back to the wildcard where we own the tiebreaker with them. So, hard to tell.
 
Agree it’s hard to tell but I don’t think either of those 2 teams is winning out. Browns will get to 7 losses and Raiders to 8 just don’t know how it will shake out for us.
 
I
bane said:
should we root for browns or raiders? I assumed raiders browns still had better record than us.
I know the Raiders have the tie breaker, but they are 6-7. They lose one more after beating the Browns we jump them. Browns are 7-6, we need them to lose twice to jump them. So, they lose to the Raiders, we only need them to lose one more, with games against Green Bay, Pitt, Cincy.
Raiders have Denver, Colts, Chargers. They lose one of those we're set.
Of course, this all assumes we win out.
 
Not really. Easier path was for the Browns to win. Now the Raiders go up to 7-7 and Browns fall to 7-7. It's just made it murkier.
 
lynx said:
I guess Raiders since it brings both teams at 7-7. However there are some situations where the Browns winning the division could really help us if the Ravens drop back to the wildcard where we own the tiebreaker with them. So, hard to tell.
Bengals winning the division could do the same.
 
Who is Baker's backup?

I wouldn't be surprised if he plays better than Bake.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Not really. Easier path was for the Browns to win. Now the Raiders go up to 7-7 and Browns fall to 7-7. It's just made it murkier.
A Raiders loss would essentially eliminate them. So there's that, 6-8.
Browns win, they are 8-6 with three to go. They would have to lose two of their last three for us to pass them. Will LAC at 8-5, we probably aren't passing them. Buffalo has CAR, ATL, NYJ, and NE. Probably are winning 3. That's 10 wins.
With only one spot remaining, we have to jump a lot of teams. I'm still say the Browns need to lose to Raiders. It pulls them back to the pack instead of separating them.
 
