Fins catch a break in CLEV/LVR game

bane said: should we root for browns or raiders? I assumed raiders browns still had better record than us. Click to expand...

I know the Raiders have the tie breaker, but they are 6-7. They lose one more after beating the Browns we jump them. Browns are 7-6, we need them to lose twice to jump them. So, they lose to the Raiders, we only need them to lose one more, with games against Green Bay, Pitt, Cincy.Raiders have Denver, Colts, Chargers. They lose one of those we're set.Of course, this all assumes we win out.