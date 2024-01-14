 ** Fins/Chiefs Post-Game Debacle** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That's a wrap, Folks. Strangely, I'm not nearly as upset as I was last week. I wasn't expecting much. We simply folded. We need to take a hard look at this team in the offseason. No doubt some changes are needed, I guess we'll have to wait to see what they are.
Thanks for participating in the Gameday Threads and post-game discussions this year, I feel bad for us fans, we deserve better. Keep it civil please, the team is the only one deserving of criticism, not our fellow posters. Peace out...
 
We waited all season just for that. Nothing else to add.
 
8ca7fs.jpg
 
This team needs Dawgs. It needs some players to instill toughness and a no BS attitude.
 
McD is soft
Tua Is soft
All that clowning around and drawing up TD dances was soft.
Soft ass team from the jump
 
Do not pay Tua. Trade him or let him play out the 5th year.

I don’t want McDumb back but I know that won’t happen…. If that’s the case let him choose and draft HIS QB and live/die based on that.
 
If you watch this game or this team down the stretch and think the answer is on the field you are not a Dolphins fan. You are a fan of a certain player or coach. Or worse yet a GM!
 
