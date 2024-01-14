Fins/Chiefs Post-Game Debacle**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Mar 5, 2004
36,705
122,593
PA
That's a wrap, Folks. Strangely, I'm not nearly as upset as I was last week. I wasn't expecting much. We simply folded. We need to take a hard look at this team in the offseason. No doubt some changes are needed, I guess we'll have to wait to see what they are.
Thanks for participating in the Gameday Threads and post-game discussions this year, I feel bad for us fans, we deserve better. Keep it civil please, the team is the only one deserving of criticism, not our fellow posters. Peace out...
