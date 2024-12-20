Fins Considering Benching Eichenberg for Wynn or Meyer

phinsforlife
Another winner of a draft pick by Grier. Traded up for him. Managed to pick the only OL in the history of Notre Dame that stinks. When he isn't getting shoved backwards he is committing a penalty or tripping over his own two feet!
Liam Eichenberg, who has started for the Dolphins all season at right guard, said Thursday that he’s unsure if he will retain his starting spot when Miami plays visiting San Francisco on Sunday. “I’m not sure right now; obviously the last game didn’t go as planned,” Eichenberg said after he was called for two penalties and graded out poorly in the 20-12 loss at Houston. “There are certain things I can control. And obviously I didn’t play well enough. If they want me out there, I’ll be out there. If not, it is what it is. I’ll just keep working to improve.” What happened in the Houston game? “I think there’s a lot of things,” he said. “I could have run blocked a lot better. I could have kept my hands [in better position when trying to stop a] pass rush; that’s probably the biggest thing.” If Eichenberg loses his starting job, the Dolphins guard options would be veteran Isaiah Wynn (who thrived as a starter at left guard last season before a quadriceps injury) and rookie Andrew Meyer.
