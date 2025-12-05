 Fins full 7 round mock draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins full 7 round mock draft

From Kyle Crabbs…if it ends up something like this how would you guys feel?

11th overall – OL Frances Mauioga​

Mauigoa is a local product who has been a staple for the Hurricanes over the last three seasons. He’s a natural right side of the OL player, where he’ll have a chance to stick at either guard or tackle for the Dolphins. Miami’s played all but one game thus far in 2025 without the entire right side of the offensive line, and the team’s youth movement on the left side is starting to take shape. Let’s keep a good thing going with a mauler to help further bolster the outlook of Miami’s trench play.

43rd overall – EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas​

Man, you want to talk about toolsy players. Rhodes Jr. is a 6-foot-6, 275 pound defensive lineman with ample length and power. He’s broken out in a big way in 2025; posting eight sacks in Arkansas’ first ten games. Just 20 years old, Rhodes Jr. is also someone who projects as a strong growth candidate with his game — and Miami has a sore need for power players along the line to play on the edge. Chop Robinson can be the lightning, but who can be the long-term thunder? Rhodes has that kind of power.

75th overall – CB Julian Neal, Arkansas​

Miami’s secondary needs are well established. I wasn’t about to force a pick at cornerback with the other two picks and leave value on the table, though. With a second Arkansas Razorback selection, Miami gets a freakishly big, physical corner in Neal. He’s not going to be for everyone’s scheme, but the Dolphins have preached a desire to play physical on the perimeter and interrupt route timing. Neal’s among the best in the class in press.

78th overall – DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota​

Smith is another big end who is well constructed to play physical football in the trenches. He’s a little bit more of a tweener, as he’s listed at 285 pounds. That could cause some hesitation in his projection — but this Dolphins scheme has started getting Zach Sieler some reps at end in their fronts to match offensive alignments. Smith could be the right kind of answer for Anthony Weaver. Given that Matthew Judon and Bradley Chubb feel like candidates to depart this offseason and Miami’s already traded away Jaelan Phillips, a double dip at pass rusher may be this year’s version of the DT situation.

95th overall – WR Germie Bernard, Alabama​

The Dolphins need to be prepared for life in the NFL without Tyreek Hill long-term. They’ve got the WR1 situation handled. Beyond that? Malik Washington is a promising young player. The rest of the lot is largely glorified blockers at this point. Germie Bernard is one of my favorite Day 2 wide receivers eligible for this year’s class. He’s not the biggest or the fastest or the strongest, but he’s a slippery receiver with good separation ability and has shown a knack for big plays in big moments.

111th overall – SAF Zakee Wheatley, Penn State​

The safety situation in Miami is murky. Will the Dolphins retain Minkah Fitzpatrick? Do the Dolphins believe Dante Trader Jr. is a future full-time player? Without answers here, it’s hard to nail down how much of a priority this should be. But Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley is a sharp player with good tackling skills who can help the Dolphins’ defense deceive opponents with their coverage rotations while playing from depth or in the intermediates.

151st overall – QB Taylen Green, Arkansas​

The Dolphins went for some physical upside with Zach Wilson as the backup in 2025. Wilson is on a one-year deal, and it is difficult to imagine that Miami will bring him back again given the payroll they’re on the hook for with Tua Tagovailoa. Quinn Ewers will have had a year in the system, but Miami should be firmly in the school of “Draft a QB every year” right now. You never know when you might hit on one. Green has a big-time arm and some rare physical ability, but putting it all together has been a work in progress that Miami should feel compelled, at this stage of the draft, to take on.


225th overall – TE Jack Velling, Michigan State​

The importance of tight ends in the Dolphins’ system cannot be understated. Yet they’ve gone four seasons without a legitimate investment in anyone. A late-round pick doesn’t count as a legitimate investment either, but Miami’s found some traction by going heavier with their personnel, so having more depth at tight end feels like a logical adjustment to make.
 
Here are my thoughts on these players:

Mauioga would be a steal at the 11th pick, he’s Penei Sewell lite, and some evaluators feel he has All pro potential at guard but I think he can have similar impact at RT, and Jackson is too unreliable and needs to be replaced.

Quincy Rhodes has the ideal size and strength for a DE and would be a great replacement for Phillips. He's still refining his technique but has all the athletic ability in the world to be a 10 year starter with pro bowl upside. Also is coachable and seems to love football.

Julian Neal is a massive corner who excels in press coverage, he has a lot more refinement he needs from a technical standpoint but he seems to be coachable and shows leadership qualities that lead me to believe he can realize his physical gifts. He doesn't have elite recovery speed so putting him in zone might expose his shortcomings. He has some bonus value for being a special teams ace.

Anthony Smith is a bigger guy who sets the edge very well but is more limited as a pass rusher, so he's a two down guy at edge who can slide to DT on passing downs. Seems to love football and has no off the field concerns, like the rest though needs to gain strength and correct his technical inconsistencies.

Germie Bernard is in the mold of Deebo Samuel, a guy who can line up anywhere including the backfield and is a tough physical guy that is more quick than fast. His lack of top end speed will limit his ceiling, so I project him as more of a high floor slot guy guy who can play boundary in a pinch if needed. Also one of the best, most physical blockers in college football and we all know how McD loves WRs that can block. Better than Trent Sheffield but not quite the potential of Deebo Samuel, and McD would love him and utilize him in a variety of roles.

Zakee Wheatley is blazing fast and has great instincts, and he can also lay the wood in the run game. If he bulks up a bit before the combine he's a guy who I can see flying up the draft board as he can easily be a long term solution at safety and I'd be thrilled to get him in the 4th. He reminds me of Brian Branch and that's his ceiling if he keeps up his current trajectory, and he was a dangerous punt returner in high school where he also played WR.

Taylen Green in the 5th would be a steal imo, has superb athleticism and arm talent and is a very dangerous runner, but needs a couple years to sit and refine his processing decision making and reading NFL defenses. He's a guy that will fail if you throw him right into the fire, but if a team is willing to be patient he can have a similar career arc to Jordan Love, although not quite as good because Love has some crazy off platform throwing ability that's hard to replicate. To get him in the 5th I'd be ecstatic.

And lastly Jack Velling, he's a sure handed seam threat that lacks top end burst but can outrun linebackers and use his size to make contested catches over smaller safeties. He has issues with breaking free from press coverage, but if he does he can can accelerate and make space to be a vertical threat and knows how to find soft spots in zone coverage. His play strength needs work, but is a willing blocker who can become an effective inline blocker after an offseason or two of an NFL strength program. Has low end starter potential and is also a valuable special teams contributor.

The thing I like most about this proposed draft is these are all guys with no serious off the field concerns and who seem to love football, and we need more of these kinds of guys to change the culture finally, so while there's only a couple with true pro bowl potential, Maiuoga and Rhodes and possibly Wheatley, the rest can all be solid contributors on a contending team. Green is the most boom or bust out of the bunch, and all of them need technical refinement and and to get stronger to handle NFL caliber athletes, but with that said I'd personally be a fan of this draft.
 
Totally agree with the strategy of R1 OL / R2 Edge and was mocking a lot of the same guys in R1-R4 to us. Problem is we're 12th pick now I believe and it gets more dicey who falls down.

All 3 top QBs, 2-3 OTs, Bain, Faulk, Woods, and various 2-3 players are commonly selected in top 11 before we pick at 12 in mocks. Hopefully, some WRs go early (Tate/Tyson) to push Mauigoa or another player at a greater positional need down imo.
 
