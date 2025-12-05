Fins full 7 round mock draft

From Kyle Crabbs…if it ends up something like this how would you guys feel?
11th overall – OL Frances Mauioga
Mauigoa is a local product who has been a staple for the Hurricanes over the last three seasons. He’s a natural right side of the OL player, where he’ll have a chance to stick at either guard or tackle for the Dolphins. Miami’s played all but one game thus far in 2025 without the entire right side of the offensive line, and the team’s youth movement on the left side is starting to take shape. Let’s keep a good thing going with a mauler to help further bolster the outlook of Miami’s trench play.
43rd overall – EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
Man, you want to talk about toolsy players. Rhodes Jr. is a 6-foot-6, 275 pound defensive lineman with ample length and power. He’s broken out in a big way in 2025; posting eight sacks in Arkansas’ first ten games. Just 20 years old, Rhodes Jr. is also someone who projects as a strong growth candidate with his game — and Miami has a sore need for power players along the line to play on the edge. Chop Robinson can be the lightning, but who can be the long-term thunder? Rhodes has that kind of power.
75th overall – CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
Miami’s secondary needs are well established. I wasn’t about to force a pick at cornerback with the other two picks and leave value on the table, though. With a second Arkansas Razorback selection, Miami gets a freakishly big, physical corner in Neal. He’s not going to be for everyone’s scheme, but the Dolphins have preached a desire to play physical on the perimeter and interrupt route timing. Neal’s among the best in the class in press.
78th overall – DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota
Smith is another big end who is well constructed to play physical football in the trenches. He’s a little bit more of a tweener, as he’s listed at 285 pounds. That could cause some hesitation in his projection — but this Dolphins scheme has started getting Zach Sieler some reps at end in their fronts to match offensive alignments. Smith could be the right kind of answer for Anthony Weaver. Given that Matthew Judon and Bradley Chubb feel like candidates to depart this offseason and Miami’s already traded away Jaelan Phillips, a double dip at pass rusher may be this year’s version of the DT situation.
95th overall – WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
The Dolphins need to be prepared for life in the NFL without Tyreek Hill long-term. They’ve got the WR1 situation handled. Beyond that? Malik Washington is a promising young player. The rest of the lot is largely glorified blockers at this point. Germie Bernard is one of my favorite Day 2 wide receivers eligible for this year’s class. He’s not the biggest or the fastest or the strongest, but he’s a slippery receiver with good separation ability and has shown a knack for big plays in big moments.
111th overall – SAF Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
The safety situation in Miami is murky. Will the Dolphins retain Minkah Fitzpatrick
? Do the Dolphins believe Dante Trader Jr. is a future full-time player? Without answers here, it’s hard to nail down how much of a priority this should be. But Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley is a sharp player with good tackling skills who can help the Dolphins’ defense deceive opponents with their coverage rotations while playing from depth or in the intermediates.
151st overall – QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
The Dolphins went for some physical upside with Zach Wilson as the backup in 2025. Wilson is on a one-year deal, and it is difficult to imagine that Miami will bring him back again given the payroll they’re on the hook for with Tua Tagovailoa. Quinn Ewers will have had a year in the system, but Miami should be firmly in the school of “Draft a QB every year” right now. You never know when you might hit on one. Green has a big-time arm and some rare physical ability, but putting it all together has been a work in progress that Miami should feel compelled, at this stage of the draft, to take on.
225th overall – TE Jack Velling, Michigan State
The importance of tight ends in the Dolphins’ system cannot be understated. Yet they’ve gone four seasons without a legitimate investment in anyone. A late-round pick doesn’t count as a legitimate investment either, but Miami’s found some traction by going heavier with their personnel, so having more depth at tight end feels like a logical adjustment to make.