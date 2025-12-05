Fins full 7 round mock draft

Here are my thoughts on these players:



Mauioga would be a steal at the 11th pick, he’s Penei Sewell lite, and some evaluators feel he has All pro potential at guard but I think he can have similar impact at RT, and Jackson is too unreliable and needs to be replaced.



Quincy Rhodes has the ideal size and strength for a DE and would be a great replacement for Phillips. He's still refining his technique but has all the athletic ability in the world to be a 10 year starter with pro bowl upside. Also is coachable and seems to love football.



Julian Neal is a massive corner who excels in press coverage, he has a lot more refinement he needs from a technical standpoint but he seems to be coachable and shows leadership qualities that lead me to believe he can realize his physical gifts. He doesn't have elite recovery speed so putting him in zone might expose his shortcomings. He has some bonus value for being a special teams ace.



Anthony Smith is a bigger guy who sets the edge very well but is more limited as a pass rusher, so he's a two down guy at edge who can slide to DT on passing downs. Seems to love football and has no off the field concerns, like the rest though needs to gain strength and correct his technical inconsistencies.



Germie Bernard is in the mold of Deebo Samuel, a guy who can line up anywhere including the backfield and is a tough physical guy that is more quick than fast. His lack of top end speed will limit his ceiling, so I project him as more of a high floor slot guy guy who can play boundary in a pinch if needed. Also one of the best, most physical blockers in college football and we all know how McD loves WRs that can block. Better than Trent Sheffield but not quite the potential of Deebo Samuel, and McD would love him and utilize him in a variety of roles.



Zakee Wheatley is blazing fast and has great instincts, and he can also lay the wood in the run game. If he bulks up a bit before the combine he's a guy who I can see flying up the draft board as he can easily be a long term solution at safety and I'd be thrilled to get him in the 4th. He reminds me of Brian Branch and that's his ceiling if he keeps up his current trajectory, and he was a dangerous punt returner in high school where he also played WR.



Taylen Green in the 5th would be a steal imo, has superb athleticism and arm talent and is a very dangerous runner, but needs a couple years to sit and refine his processing decision making and reading NFL defenses. He's a guy that will fail if you throw him right into the fire, but if a team is willing to be patient he can have a similar career arc to Jordan Love, although not quite as good because Love has some crazy off platform throwing ability that's hard to replicate. To get him in the 5th I'd be ecstatic.



And lastly Jack Velling, he's a sure handed seam threat that lacks top end burst but can outrun linebackers and use his size to make contested catches over smaller safeties. He has issues with breaking free from press coverage, but if he does he can can accelerate and make space to be a vertical threat and knows how to find soft spots in zone coverage. His play strength needs work, but is a willing blocker who can become an effective inline blocker after an offseason or two of an NFL strength program. Has low end starter potential and is also a valuable special teams contributor.



The thing I like most about this proposed draft is these are all guys with no serious off the field concerns and who seem to love football, and we need more of these kinds of guys to change the culture finally, so while there's only a couple with true pro bowl potential, Maiuoga and Rhodes and possibly Wheatley, the rest can all be solid contributors on a contending team. Green is the most boom or bust out of the bunch, and all of them need technical refinement and and to get stronger to handle NFL caliber athletes, but with that said I'd personally be a fan of this draft.