Fins gained ground with the moves... Potentially could've gained more.

NBP81
I could've easily posted this in the thread already rolling into a 20+ page war about who's right or wrong. Decided to start fresh with another TLDR; thread from NBP with the hope that we can all keep this one about intelligent discussion on the value aspect of the deal; And how it fits in the overall strategy of personal management for the Fins going foward. Let me get this out of the way first: The Fins did not lose ground in this trade, they were ahead of every single team in the NFL in draft assets for the forseeable future and absolutely gained ground by adding yet another 1st round pick to their wallet.
There's no question this is a win. the real question is: Could it have been a bigger win? and if so, How much risk were you willing to take in order to shoot for a bigger win? Which then leads to: does the fact that you're already way ahead of everyone in draft assets figure into the equation?
As a poker player, I kind of side with @Awsi Dooger that you're always looking to maximize value, and over time those decisions add up to optimal profit. OTOH when I play poker, I can play as many hands as I want, if I make the correct decision and still lose because of bad luck, I just get another hand rinse and repeat and over time filter out bad luck and reap profits. Playing with draft picks is obviously a different animal. You get one draft every year and made about 10 decision points on average. So the long run on this game doesnt spread out to a 5 hour 200 hands per hour session, it spreads out to 10+ years relatively.
Gms dont have that kind of leeway when making these deals so I can certainly understand the urge to lean on the safe side of these decisions. Or can they in certain situations? As a chip leader, are you more prone to take shots at optimal EV or are you more likely to sit on your stack and take shots at safe small pots when opportunities occur?
This all needs to be taken into account when forming an opinion on this deal. The fact the Fins are already at the top of the food chain when it comes to draft picks, the fact that just last year, the team sitting at the #3 spot in a draft with Burrow, Tua and Herbert was on the clock fuming at the lack of trade up offers and ended up empty handed. The fact that its really hard to assign market value to a 1st 2 years down the road. I mean I value every 1st round pick the same, its a good player on a discount contract on average, but the NFL certainly doesnt value future 1st the same as current ones.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it come to what needs to be taken into account.
Ultimately, my opinion is that sitting on so much draft capital *as was* should have encouraged the Fins to be aggressive with number #3 and try to maximize value draft day. I'd have been perfectly fine with ending picking at #3 if it meant trying to get maximum value for that pick. There are so many ways the draft could have shaped up to get a team to really make a mistake and gift value to the Fins that i think it was a very +EV move. Worst case scenario is you pick at #3 and best case scenario is you get a true HAUL. I can live with those 2 outcomes but I'm also aware I might be missing something.
I'd really like to get some inteligent discussion about the incredible amount of ?s in this post. Lets try and not make a war out of this. :)
I'd really like to get some inteligent discussion about the incredible amount of ?s in this post. Lets try and not make a war out of this. :)