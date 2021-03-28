Fins gained ground with the moves... Potentially could've gained more.

Are you asking if the Dolphins maybe would have benefitted more from waiting until draft day?



Here’s what’s happening IMO.



The Dolphins want Pitts. He answers a lot questions. He’s a MAJOR red zone asset. Miami would have Gisecki Sheehan Pitts Parker Williams and Smythe to attack your corners - you better have tons of length because the jump balls are going to Miami.



plus Pitts can block - so you can put out 2, 3 or 4 tight ends and run the ball with a serious viable pass threat.



Now 6 pick costs less than 3 and you likely still get your guy.



additionally Miami has SF 49ers 1st pick next year so the team could pick top 5 next year...



Plus this move makes NE jumping up to get a qb more difficult or expensive because they have to jump to 4 vs 6....



so the gain loss equation is larger than what meet the eye.



if SF is a bottom 5 team next year....Miami can trade again here or collect a potential blue chip player. That’s real juice!



plus Miami is not done dealing - I predict we trade out of 18 - The Dolphins now have 5 in the top 100 players but I think the want 7...



2 Edge rushers - Pitts plus a receiver - 1 o lineman and 1 Rb and one safety....and then take a flyer on a RV in round 5 and take a qb in round 7.



Look for a big bruising back and a maybe Williams from NC...Ramandre Stevenson?