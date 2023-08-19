 Fins have a huge problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins have a huge problem

At the RB position


I want all these guys to make the team
Ahmed looked his best ever today and Brooks has power and moves

I’m not gonna like the final cuts

Pretty clear why we didn’t sign Cook
 
Yeah me too. If we have to cut one, I suspect it will be him because he’s the most “average” in terms of having another gear be it speed or power. He’s ok and a good backup and I’d like to keep GasMed together, but then Brooks wouldn’t survive the PS IMO and we need his power.
 
