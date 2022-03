It appears it will take 2 first round picks to make the deal. The Jets have 2 first round picks this year and the Chiefs could trade Hill for those picks or they could decide to trade for the Dolphins first round pick in 2022 and one of their 2023 first round picks.



I just don’t know if the Jets would want to give up both their first round picks this year for Hill or trade one of those picks this year and their first round pick next year for him. The problem for the Dolphins is the Jets picks will be higher draft picks than the Dolphins.



I have no issue with trading for Hill but I definitely don’t want to see him in a Jets uniform.