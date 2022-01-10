 Fins need to get this right... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins need to get this right...

NBP81

NBP81

Time to stop looking at the wrong things. Fins have been in rinse and repeat mode for a long time now trying to hire the next genius, offense or defense and falling flat on their face every 3-4 years.

Philbin, Gase and Flores all had one thing in common, perceived acquired knowledge learning under someone who was either great at defense or offense. I simply dont think thats the right way to go about it. HC isnt about being great at one thing or the other, its about understanding the current state of the game and managing people, who are better than you on some specific things, and let them do their thing.

Im kind of shocked the Fins fired Flores today TBH, finding a good HC these days is hard, and while there are many things he didnt do well, he did make some part of this team great. Considering he was a first time HC, I'd have though they'd let it play out at least another year. I mean, if you want instant results, hiring guys who've never been in the position before makes little sense to me.

But at the same time, Flores made the same kind of mistakes himself, hiring a rookie OL coach to teach a unit made up of 1st and 2nd year players made little sense. These are things that need to be learn through trial and error, if you want instant results, dont go for green prospects. Ultimately, it looks like actual football wasnt really the reason he got fired, people skills matter. But there's still something to be learned from this, going foward.

Fins need to **** or get off the pot, are your patiently building or really trying to win NOW? There are ways to accomplish either of these things but the steps you take need to make sense in order to achieve that goal.

I really didnt like the Flores hire because I felt a defense guy in todays NFL is somewhat of a risky hire... If the guy ends up falling in love with his D, good shot he'll just think of the offense as an afterthought. Same goes for the next offensive first time hotshot guru, alot of times, these guys know one thing and they've learned it from one set of variables. Gase/Manning, Philbin/Rodgers, they're not necessarily equipped to deal with all the **** a season puts you through. If that thing wont work, what do you do? Both Philbin and Gase fail answering that question, so did Flores.

I think its time the Fins get an experienced HC, where a short leach is implied, if for the only reason to instill something that works, that you can groom other coaches in, a system of delegating things where the HC wont try and call plays when the game isnt going his way on either side.

I dont care if the hire isnt a defense of offense guy, I really dont... I want someone who understands todays game and also understands that there are people better than him at running offenses/defenses. You manage the game, let them manage offense/defense. Its not rocket science.
 
I don't believe for a minute that Ross doesn't have the next HC already in his pocket. I also think #13 is in on this as well as our GM...too much to risk with a pretty solid team and picks/money this off season. I think this has been planned and in works for a long time. JMHO...
 
dadecounty

I’m shocked about the firing n would’ve gave him one more year but I’m not upset about it. When you hire Gaily as your OC you have a problem.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Coaching wasn't the problem so I don't think it matters who they choose. A new coach isn't coming in and getting more out of these players.

There's a real lack of roster talent. And you kept the one guy responsible for that.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Yup. I feel like the way this went down it was already planned.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

I think they may have decided to move on back when we were 1 and 7 and contacted some people.

Winning 8 of 9 to close complicated it a bit :)
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

An experienced guy I’d like to see Miami at least talk to is Mike Shanahan. I admittedly don’t know if he’s been out of the game too long and I actually don’t like his personality, but he’s proven he can do 2 things: His scheme for the Offensive Line and Running game have been pretty successful throughout his career and he’s shown the ability to hire experienced DC’s to run his Defense and get the hell out of their way.

IMO, Miami could do a lot worse right now than a guy who knows the Offensive Line as good as anybody in today’s NFL and is smart enough to know that he needs a proven commodity to run his Defenses.
 
