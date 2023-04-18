 Fins Needs Entering Draft---"One of the best rosters in football." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins Needs Entering Draft---"One of the best rosters in football."

Chris Simms-

Biggest need is TE.

"But there is no glaring need on their roster anywhere. It's borderline one of the best rosters in football. Period. But TE...."

"This draft is deep as hell at TE. It's arguably the best TE draft we've seen in the last 15-20 years. They should be able to get one that fits their need. And then you could get into Oline a little bit and bolster that group."

Simms has Michael Mayer as the #3 ranked TE. Leader of the "Tier 3" group of TEs.
 
I can't watch those fools @Hoot. They hate us so. Why give them a click and ad revenue? Simms looks like a ventriloquist dummy with a shirt choking his brain and his buddy is an A hole lawyer jockey. They also hate the Phins and use their PFT for pushing their political narratives.
 
I know they said good things about us but they can't undo the Dolphins hate they've been spewing for years.
 
They also disrespect Tua an awful lot. I was happy when Tua, canceled on them. They deserved it IMO.

As for this analysis of the Draft needs. Their right, but I think too much emphasisis is being made about selecting one at 51.

I hope if and when Miami becomes a perennial winner or playoff caliber team, the players remember their disrespect and continue to cancel on them. I'd love to see a Jim Rome type of confrontation with Miami players.
 
Last edited:
For months... mayer was considered the #1, obvious first choice... now, he is suffering from over-analysis fatigue...
Sometimes, you can get an absolute gift like this.
 
Don't blame ya. Their placement of Michael Mayer as 3rd best TE was interesting to me though. Perhaps they are just being crazy, or perhaps they are hearing some GM rumblings and passing the groupings off as their own. If the latter....Mayer falling is a very intriguing prospect for Day 2. That was my main reason for sharing.

And...I don't really block guys. Even if I don't like them, if they have something of interest, I'll listen.
 
Yep don't doubt that.
 
That is what perked my ears. By all means Chris Simms...continue pushing your TE rankings.
 
Yeah, I don't block anyone either. Meyer falling is interesting. I wonder what those who know the TEs better think about him vs Laporta.
 
Sometimes I think SIms is just trying to be controversial. Occasionally, he makes sense.

I also believe TE is the biggest need with Tanner Connor being a wildcard. Miami kept him on the roster last year rather than exposing him to the PS and possibly being poached. Can he block?

Seems likely that Miami takes a TE early at 51 or 84.

Offense line is at best a work in progress. Counting on Jackson and Eichenberg emerging and Armstead staying healthy is risky.

Also, can never ignore the strength of the draft. Corner and pass rusher are strong and areas that every team wants quality and depth.

In particular, the Dolphins pass rush could get better.
 
