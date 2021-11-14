Fins offense observations...

NBP81
@SF Dolphin Fan talked about what the Fins could do to score more points right now in another thread. Got me to go and watch some stuff and thought there was some interesting stuff to share. Nothing really surprising to me, although I was surprised with a couple of things. Pretty much confirmed my original opinion.
The logic behind what they're doing is kind of simple and makes sense at first glance. Try and make small gains, grind time of the clock to keep opponents off the field, be precise and methodical... Right? Wrong!
Playing this way only amplifies your weaknesses and makes your team very unlikely to outperform its talent level. The fact your players make mistakes at a top of the league level shouldnt encourage you to build a strategy around needing alot of plays to score points, it should lead you to try and score the most points with the less amount of plays possible. Less plays = less mistakes.
- Fins lead the league in offensive plays.
- 28th in the league in yards per play.
- 2nd in the league in Fumbles lost.
- Now this one is kind of important because when viewing things with a risk reward perspective, its not pretty. Fins rushing yards per attempts is 3.4(30th) while they lead the league in fumbles(17).
- Fins are 4th in the league for false start penalties but are middle of the pack when it comes to holding penalties. Overall though, they league the league in penalties.
- Fins are 26th in the NFL in intended air yards per attempt.
- Fins are 30th in YAC in the NFL.
- They're 30th in the NFL in passing explosive plays and 31st when running.
- Points per drive: 30th
