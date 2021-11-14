 Fins offense observations... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins offense observations...

@SF Dolphin Fan talked about what the Fins could do to score more points right now in another thread. Got me to go and watch some stuff and thought there was some interesting stuff to share. Nothing really surprising to me, although I was surprised with a couple of things. Pretty much confirmed my original opinion.

  • Fins lead the league in offensive plays.
  • 28th in the league in yards per play.
  • 2nd in the league in Fumbles lost.
  • Now this one is kind of important because when viewing things with a risk reward perspective, its not pretty. Fins rushing yards per attempts is 3.4(30th) while they lead the league in fumbles(17).
  • Fins are 4th in the league for false start penalties but are middle of the pack when it comes to holding penalties. Overall though, they league the league in penalties.
  • Fins are 26th in the NFL in intended air yards per attempt.
  • Fins are 30th in YAC in the NFL.
  • They're 30th in the NFL in passing explosive plays and 31st when running.
  • Points per drive: 30th

The logic behind what they're doing is kind of simple and makes sense at first glance. Try and make small gains, grind time of the clock to keep opponents off the field, be precise and methodical... Right? Wrong!

Playing this way only amplifies your weaknesses and makes your team very unlikely to outperform its talent level. The fact your players make mistakes at a top of the league level shouldnt encourage you to build a strategy around needing alot of plays to score points, it should lead you to try and score the most points with the less amount of plays possible. Less plays = less mistakes.
 
All of a sudden the Patriots look decent. I do think they will collapse under Mac Jones though.
 
NBP81 said:
That's just wonderful to see...

And IMO, it mostly hinges on the OL and O coaches. They have to plan around jailbreaks, there's not a lot of deep possibilities with those, especially without a cannon.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
That's just wonderful to see...

And IMO, it mostly hinges on the OL and O coaches. They have to plan around jailbreaks, there's not a lot of deep possibilities with those, especially without a cannon.
I dont believe so... Plenty of offense arent at the bottom of the league in targeted air yards while being at the top in time to throw... Its doable... The conservative thing on offense is 100% CS driven IMO... They're using the wrong tools to work around the OL.
 
NBP81 said:
That's very difficult when you have three linemen leading the league in pressures surrendered. I don't think there's an easy fix for this offense while the o-line is playing at an historically poor level.
 
NBP81 said:
I dont believe so... Plenty of offense arent at the bottom of the league in targeted air yards while being at the top in time to throw...
In Brady's first few seasons they handled him the same way. Nothing crazy, just take what's there, manage the game. I hope to hell I'm wrong, it's just an early thought. Brady was brought along very slowly and didn't really break out for several years...hopefully Jones won't.
 
I think Miami has to play small ball because OL doesn’t give QB time and the WR talent is not their.

The X and Z receivers (Parker, Fuller, Williams) are either not available or suck with drops (Williams).

If Miami uses Waddle all game to stretch the defense, who is the reliable slot receiver to consistently keep drivers alive?

Miami can’t reliably run the ball to maintain drives.

All that isn’t meant to excuse the OCs for their role.
 
NBP81 said:
This is a great post.

I didn't realize Miami had so many fumbles. That is a telling stat. Do you know how many of those are on Brissett and Tua? Just wondering if it's more about quarterback pressure?
 
Padfoot said:
That's very difficult when you have three linemen leading the league in pressures surrendered. I don't think there's an easy fix for this offense while the o-line is playing at an historically poor level.
Snap to throw time wise... Forget pressure for a second. Out of 10 QBs in the same vincinity as Tua, 7 teams have their receivers running deeper routes. There's a way to be quick and target downfield. Its just not in the way the Fins want to play.
 
AdamD13 said:
I think Miami has to play small ball because OL doesn’t give QB time and the WR talent is not their.

The X and Z receivers (Parker, Fuller, Williams) are either not available or suck with drops (Williams).

If Miami uses Waddle all game to stretch the defense, who is the reliable slot receiver to consistently keep drivers alive?

Miami can’t reliably run the ball to maintain drives.

All that isn’t meant to excuse the OCs for their role.
The less talent you have, the less interesting the small ball strategy is... It just makes you exploitable more often.
 
Doesn’t help that Brisset has 225 attempts at 5.7 YPA. Whereas, Tua has only 170 attempts with a respectable 7.0 YPA given the context.
 
NBP81 said:
Tua: 2
Brissett: 6
Gesicki and Waddle should be targeted on deeper routes. Add some designed roll-outs to buy time. I know the tackles don't hold their blocks very well so everything is a challenge.

Parker can help when he comes back with those 50/50 plays.

Maybe some designed runs for Tua?
 
