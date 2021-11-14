Fins offense observations...

I think Miami has to play small ball because OL doesn’t give QB time and the WR talent is not their.



The X and Z receivers (Parker, Fuller, Williams) are either not available or suck with drops (Williams).



If Miami uses Waddle all game to stretch the defense, who is the reliable slot receiver to consistently keep drivers alive?



Miami can’t reliably run the ball to maintain drives.



All that isn’t meant to excuse the OCs for their role.