 Fins QB Room ranked 25th out of 32 Teams! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins QB Room ranked 25th out of 32 Teams!

Z

zullo1

Rookie
Joined
Feb 25, 2005
Messages
2,361
Reaction score
3,565
Fansided ranked the Fins QB's 25th, Jests 23rd, Patsies 12th, and Jills 1st. Take it for what it's worth, but pundits obviously don't have much respect for Fins QBs. Full article here: https://fansided.com/nfl-qb-room-rankings-ota-updates

From the article:
"Back to Tagovailoa. The former Alabama stud had his third career concussion last season, and it was another scary one. He missed more than a month after that. When he came back, the results were mixed. He had games where he looked every bit the superstar the Dolphins need. Then other games, he was an interception machine. There’s no telling which guy the Dolphins are getting this season."

"With all the questions surrounding Tagovailoa, the Dolphins need a good backup. checks depth chart. Is that Zach Wilson? Oof… They do have Quinn Ewers out of Texas, who some think could develop into a good quarterback. But to know that if Tagovailoa goes down, it’s Zach Wilson coming in… that’s not a good place to be."
 
That’s about right… the only reason we are NOT 32 or the worst is that likely Tua will play a few games… remember folks, Grier laughed at his own fans! He mocked us to our collective faces, proclaiming we were the fools for complaining about the abysmal state of our o line. Now we have several injury prone o lineman, and no depth…. So yeah expect the clown backup to start 4 to 10 games depending on when the Dolphins collapse… 25 is generous….
 
The Patriots ranked 12th is somewhat laughable. Maye did show flashes even with a poor Oline and receiver group but the kid won 1 game and had almost as many turnovers as TD's. I think there is certainly potential for him but perhaps we slow the roll a bit.
 
lol… this article is crap:

“When he came back, the results were mixed. He had games where he looked every bit the superstar the Dolphins need. Then other games, he was an interception machine. There’s no telling which guy the Dolphins are getting this season.”

After Tua came back he played 9 straight games. He had a total of 4 INT’s in those 9 games with 7 of them having no INT’s. In 5 games he had PR’s of 114 or higher (elite). 3 with 90 or higher (average to above). And 1 60 PR (bad). So in 8 of 9 games he was average to elite with one stinker.

This article should be flushed and never talked about again.
 
Give me Burrow at th
BEANTOWNFINFAN said:
The Patriots ranked 12th is somewhat laughable. Maye did show flashes even with a poor Oline and receiver group but the kid won 1 game and had almost as many turnovers as TD's. I think there is certainly potential for him but perhaps we slow the roll a bit.
Click to expand...
Maye has been hyped and overrated since his college days at UNC which was not a perennial football powerhouse BTW...
Truth told he always underachieved there from a wins standpoint but he still was pumped by the media like he was a Natty winner
 
As much as I like some of the things that Tua does, I still can’t feel confident based on our record with over 500 teams. It’s sickening really.
 
artdnj said:
As much as I like some of the things that Tua does, I still can’t feel confident based on our record with over 500 teams. It’s sickening really.
Click to expand...
I posted a chart regarding this “above .500 teams” mantra and it’s false. First, wins and losses aren’t individual accomplishments. Second, an above .500 team can have great offenses (of which Tua has no effect) and poor defenses (which can make a QB’s job easier). So if a QB wins against an above .500 team with a 20th ranked defense he is somehow better than a QB who loses to an above .500 team with the 5th ranked defense?

The chart showed that Tua does really well against top 10 passing defenses (which is a much better indicator of bad or good QB play than teams that are .500 or above) and is ranked 2nd to only Burrow.
 
zullo1 said:
Fansided ranked the Fins QB's 25th, Jests 23rd, Patsies 12th, and Jills 1st. Take it for what it's worth, but pundits obviously don't have much respect for Fins QBs. Full article here: https://fansided.com/nfl-qb-room-rankings-ota-updates

From the article:
"Back to Tagovailoa. The former Alabama stud had his third career concussion last season, and it was another scary one. He missed more than a month after that. When he came back, the results were mixed. He had games where he looked every bit the superstar the Dolphins need. Then other games, he was an interception machine. There’s no telling which guy the Dolphins are getting this season."

"With all the questions surrounding Tagovailoa, the Dolphins need a good backup. checks depth chart. Is that Zach Wilson? Oof… They do have Quinn Ewers out of Texas, who some think could develop into a good quarterback. But to know that if Tagovailoa goes down, it’s Zach Wilson coming in… that’s not a good place to be."
Click to expand...
The "pundit" in question here works for a bank and runs "the number-one New Jersey Devils blog on the internet for more than seven years." Busy guy, casual observer of the NFL at best. I'm not listening to a damn thing anybody who thinks Kenny Pickett will win the Browns QB job has to say.
 
Love Tua but his body of work has been admittedly underwhelming. No one is holding Tua in the same conversation as his peers from the same draft class anymore.

He’s only passed for 15.5K yards over 5 seasons, which is 3.1K average across his career. Tua is only 900 yards better than Jalen “can’t throw for beans” Hurts but concusses himself running instead of making the tush push indefensible.

Burrow has 19K passing yards while Herbert has 21K. They’ve had their own injuries and missing time too.

It is what it is 🤷
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom