Fins QB Room ranked 25th out of 32 Teams!

Fansided ranked the Fins QB's 25th, Jests 23rd, Patsies 12th, and Jills 1st. Take it for what it's worth, but pundits obviously don't have much respect for Fins QBs. Full article here: https://fansided.com/nfl-qb-room-rankings-ota-updates
From the article:
"Back to Tagovailoa. The former Alabama stud had his third career concussion last season, and it was another scary one. He missed more than a month after that. When he came back, the results were mixed. He had games where he looked every bit the superstar the Dolphins need. Then other games, he was an interception machine. There’s no telling which guy the Dolphins are getting this season."
"With all the questions surrounding Tagovailoa, the Dolphins need a good backup. checks depth chart. Is that Zach Wilson? Oof… They do have Quinn Ewers out of Texas, who some think could develop into a good quarterback. But to know that if Tagovailoa goes down, it’s Zach Wilson coming in… that’s not a good place to be."
