Fins restructure Chubb.

Go all in?View attachment 133941
Fins clearing cap space to go all in…or just some house keeping?
Either way Chubb will probably be a Fin for awhile & is definitely a cornerstone for the Fangio D.
I like to go with the hyperbole outcomes.
No. They will be responsible.
With this we do have a million or so to spend tell June 1st. So we have a chip and a chair so technically we are all in at this time.
No. They will be responsible.
nah, we're still a bit over but not much.....they'll have to make another move but they might be trying to trade away a couple of players that could create more space
I forgot about Campbell I think that's his name so yep we have a ante maybe.
Obviously, it wasn't good enough there will be more pieces
I hope not.....last thing we need is to restructure Ogbah and Armstead....two players that can't stay healthy.......heck Baker I'd cut post June and save 9mill of cap space.....he's just a meh player anyway.....there is a chance they might do something with Hill but I'd not do anything with the other 3
Agree. But appearently Miami likes Baker. They want to keep him. I realize he's not popular amongst the fans, but Miami likes him. Those names I mentioned are all the players who could be restructured. And as we all know, Miami needs cap space. I wouldn't do any of them either, but Miami appears to potentially be willing.
yeah I agree Baker probably stays.....they really seem to like him but we'll see what Fangio says on this one.
He ain't staying, man don't u guys have Twitter, apparently we have been shopping him at the combine