 Fins restructure Chubb.

Fins restructure Chubb.

Feb 19, 2008
andyahs said:
Go all in?

No. They will be responsible.
I like to go with the hyperbole outcomes.

I think they sign Wilkins to a long term deal, maybe restructure another deal and use the cap savings to sign a legit RT a #2 CB & a veteran TE for close to the league minimum.

I then see them rolling over a large portion of what they saved for next year when they have to resign Tua.
 
Apr 17, 2003
Gsmack_42 said:
With this we do have a million or so to spend tell June 1st. So we have a chip and a chair so technically we are all in at this time.
nah, we're still a bit over but not much.....they'll have to make another move but they might be trying to trade away a couple of players that could create more space
 
mnphinfan said:
Fins clearing cap space to go all in…or just some house keeping?

Either way Chubb will probably be a Fin for awhile & is definitely a cornerstone for the Fangio D.
They are already all in. You don’t trade for Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb if you’re not all in.
 
It is necessary to make $$$ available to get a body or two that McD/Fangio see as important imo. They aren’t doing this to lock it up in a safe, Grier will make some kind of move as we are in win now mode. More to come
 
Good news. Let's hope they can find a way to restructure Hill, Ogbah, Baker and/or Armstead. At least one of these players puts Miami in position to make a move or two. If they can do more than one, and extend, Wilkins and /or Connor Williams, Miami might just become players?
 
dolfan91 said:
Good news. Let's hope they can find a way to restructure Hill, Ogbah, Baker and/or Armstead. At least one of these players puts Miami in position to make a move or two. If the can do more than one, and extend, Wilkins and /or Connor Williams, Miami might just become players?
I hope not.....last thing we need is to restructure Ogbah and Armstead....two players that can’t stay healthy.......heck Baker I'd cut post June and save 9mill of cap space.....he's just a meh player anyway.....there is a chance they might do something with Hill but I'd not do anything with the other 3
 
Danny said:
I hope not.....last thing we need is to restructure Ogbah and Armstead....two players that can’t stay healthy.......heck Baker I'd cut post June and save 9mill of cap space.....he's just a meh player anyway.....there is a chance they might do something with Hill but I'd not do anything with the other 3
Agree. But appearently Miami likes Baker. They want to keep him. I realize he's not popular amongst the fans, but Miami likes him. Those names I mentioned are all the players who could be restructured. And as we all know, Miami needs cap space. I wouldn't do any of them either, but Miami appears to potentially be willing.
 
dolfan91 said:
Agree. But appearently Miami likes Baker. They want to keep him. I realize he's not popular amongst the fans, but Miami likes him. Those names I mentioned are all the players who could be restructured. And as we all know, Miami needs cap space. I wouldn't do any of them either, but Miami appears to potentially be willing.
yeah I agree Baker probably stays.....they really seem to like him but we'll see what Fangio says on this one.
 
