Fins rush defense is really good.

So I’ve been seeing through numerous threads (particularly the 49ers ones) that the Dolphins rush defense is bad or below average. All things considered, it ranks middle of the pack, because they have been awful in containing mobile QBs. However, when it comes to their rush defense against running backs, it has been super stout. The Dolphins have not given up a 100 yard rusher this year. Below I have listed out the main running backs faced and how they fared. I also have highlighted if the YPC was inflated due to long runs:





Pats: Damien Harris: 9 for 48 (5.3ypc).

Rhamondre Stevenson: 8 for 25 (3.1ypc)



Ravens: Justice Hill: 3 for 16 (5.3 ypc)

Kenyan Drake 6 for 8 (1.3 ypc)



Bills: Devin Singletary: 9 for 13 (1.4ypc)

Zack Moss: 4 for 46 (11.5ypc). Broke that huge run down the sideline



Bengals: Joe Mixon 24 for 61 (2.5 ypc)

Samaje Perine: 1 for 0 (0ypc)



Jets: Breece Hall: 18 for 97 (5.4ypc)

Michael Carter: 10 for 21 (2.1ypc)



Vikings: Dalvin Cook: 13 for 77 (5.9ypc) had the 50 yard house call in the 4th qtr

Alexander Mattison: 1 for 3 (3ypc)





Steelers: Najee Harris: 17 for 65 (3.7ypc)

Jaylen Warren: 2 for 7 (3.5ypc)



Lions: Jamaal Williams: 10 for 53 (5.3ypc)

D’Andre Swift: 5 for 6 (1.2 ypc)



Bears David Montgomery: 14 for 36 (2.6ypc)

Khalil Herbert: 7 for 23 (3.3ypc)



Browns: Nick Chubb: 11 for 63 (5.7 ypc)

All of his yardage came on two runs



Kareem Hunt: 6 for 9 (1.5ypc)



Texans: Dameon Pierce: 5 for 8 (1.6ypc)

Dare Ogubawale: 4 for 14 (3.5 ypc)