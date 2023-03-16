Fins Sign OL Dan Feeney





The Dolphins added veteran left guard Dan Feeney on Thursday morning, a source confirmed. Feeney has started 64 games at center and guard during his career, mostly for the Chargers, where he started all 48 games between 2018 and 2020. He began his career in 2017 as a left guard for the Chargers. Last season, he appeared in 17 games and started two. Feeney could replace free agent Michael Deiter as Miami’s backup center and a a backup at left guard, where he could challenge starter Liam Eichberg, Rob Jones and Kendall Lamm for playing time.