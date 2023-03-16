 Fins Sign OL Dan Feeney | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins Sign OL Dan Feeney

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,400
Reaction score
9,317
Location
Garden State
Not impressed. Edit: maybe valuable depth piece, plays both center and guard
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
2,448
Reaction score
6,910
Feeney is not good. I am puzzled at why we seem to be prioritizing the filling of the back end of the 90-man roster two days into free agency.
 
Banksy

Banksy

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2018
Messages
3,092
Reaction score
10,883
Location
England


The Dolphins added veteran left guard Dan Feeney on Thursday morning, a source confirmed. Feeney has started 64 games at center and guard during his career, mostly for the Chargers, where he started all 48 games between 2018 and 2020. He began his career in 2017 as a left guard for the Chargers. Last season, he appeared in 17 games and started two. Feeney could replace free agent Michael Deiter as Miami’s backup center and a a backup at left guard, where he could challenge starter Liam Eichberg, Rob Jones and Kendall Lamm for playing time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom