 Fins slogan is top ten with NFL fans online....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins slogan is top ten with NFL fans online.......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Active Roster
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
5,196
Reaction score
4,190
Location
Brooklyn, NY
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Rank within the Top 10 Most Popular Slogans! - Miami Dolphins

A new report from Betway reveals the NFL teams with the most popular and more powerful chants. NFL fans consider the Los Angeles Chargers’ slogan as the most popular based on social media data. Based on Spotify data it’s also revealed that Jacksonville Jaguars’ chant is the most intimidating...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Last edited:
Article is about slogans and songs... and your thread title is about logos. This made me confused and then angry because when I get confused I get scared. Being scared gets me horny, which is inappropriate so then I get angry to push down those feels.

So I will use AI to make new dolphins logo and save the day

_a86ddb63-2d9b-415d-b17c-091470ed90ef.jpeg
 
My favorite part of the Panthers' Keep Pounding is how Bud Light couldn't put it on the cans when they were doing team slogans because, well you know. They ended up putting "Go 'Thers" which is the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Bud Light marketing team isn't really batting 1000 these days
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom