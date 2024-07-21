 Fins to workout Ogbah | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins to workout Ogbah

I think that's a great idea, veteran pass rusher with great numbers considering the snaps he got
 
There are no great options to fill in for Barrett—he was a much better player than any possible substitute who is available for equivalent money at this point in the offseason.

But Ogbah still wouldn’t be my choice. He stinks. Can’t play the run, can’t set the edge, can’t bend the edge. He’s a one-trick pony power pass rusher.

Carl Lawson, Tyus Bowser, and Markus Golden are all better players and better scheme fits IMO.
 
Let's see. Weaver is a DL guy. Maybe he can spur Oggie in to new heights..or not
 
I’m cool with bringing him back! He’s a classy guy, great teammate, and has shown he can be a good rotational piece
 
