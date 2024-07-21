Fins to workout Ogbah

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Bob Barker? Did he hurt dogs or something?Why not if Bob Barker is ok with it.
Let's see. Weaver is a DL guy. Maybe he can spur Oggie in to new heights..or notThere are no great options to fill in for Barrett—he was a much better player than any possible substitute who is available for equivalent money at this point in the offseason.
But Ogbah still wouldn’t be my choice. He stinks. Can’t play the run, can’t set the edge, can’t bend the edge. He’s a one-trick pony power pass rusher.
Carl Lawson, Tyus Bowser, and Markus Golden are all better players and better scheme fits IMO.