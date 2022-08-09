Fins trade TE Shaheen

BONG SHULA
About $22m in cap now.We are making cap saving moves lately.
That's now 6 million in the last week or so.
Wonder why?
Roll over for next year?
Mayhap, planning on acquiring someone. A possible disgruntled lber.
Lol, I kid I kid..... but seriously.
We're at like 20 million now right? How much can we rollover to next year?
Fact we got anything for him is amazing. Keep trading with Houston.
The fact Hunter Long and Cathay Carter were ahead of him on the depth chart was the mail in the coffin
Smart fiscal management IMHO. If they cut or trade Preston Williams, Bowden, Gaskin, Ahmed, Feje, Carter, Kindley and Little; that'll add about $8m more in savings to roll over for 2023, when Miami is expected to be a large amount over the cap.Well, didn't Tuas PR firm say the Phins weren't done yet?
You think we got 1 more big move left?
Or is Grier playing smart Fiscal managing here?