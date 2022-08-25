Fins vs Bills Game 1 - Bills Secondary Issues

kcbrown
Life is what we make it.
BILLS: Most of the Bills’ starting jobs are sealed up now that they’ve gone down to one punter on the roster. But there’s a higher-leverage position -- and a potential starting spot -- very much in play. If Tre’Davious White can’t go Week 1, it appears that Dane Jacksonwill be one starting outside corner; the other job would be up for grabs. Right now, it’s down to first-rounder Kaiir Elam and sixth-rounder Christian Benford. Elam initially appeared to have an inside track at this spot, given his draft pedigree, but Benford has been one of the pleasant summer surprises in Buffalo. Just like last week, both Elam and Benford could be on the field a lot together on the outside. And the better man could start Week 1 versus the defending champion Rams.
Source: www.nfl.com
Link: https://www.nfl.com/news/2022-nfl-preseason-week-3-one-thing-to-watch-on-each-of-the-32-teams
So White should be healthy by Week 4 - which is when we play the Bills.
However, I don't care how good Kaiir Elam is, or Christian Benford. Unless our oline is just as bad as last year or the year before….there is no way that we should not have a strong passing game against the Bills in Week 4. Waddle, Hill, & Cedric should be able to destroy Buffalo's 2nd and 3rd (slot) corners.
No excuses this year, Fins need to put up at least 31 against the Bills. Their pass defense will be their weakness (as long as Von Miller doesn't tee off).
